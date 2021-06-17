What's new

Chinese involvement in Digitalization

China's Digital Belt Road:

Chinese companies are building a 7,500-mile fiber optic undersea cable, known as Peace Cable, that will connect Pakistan to France via stops along the Horn of Africa and Egypt before it crosses the Mediterranean.


1615987204844.png
 
China, Pakistan can promote digital economy under CPEC

BEIJING: High-level and high-quality cooperation between China and Pakistan could boost the sharing of technologies and experience of the digital economy.

It will also facilitate the building of a community of digital economy under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPECD), said a Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Cheng Xizhong stated that Pakistan is known as the land of opportunity as it has tremendous and unmatched potentials. While technology-enabled innovation is the major spur to productive growth, rapid advances in technology are enabling new business opportunities.

As in the case, Pakistan`s efforts on the digital growth path will improve the business environment, attract domestic and foreign investment, and accelerate the development of the national economy.

As he pointed earlier, it was the right choice to go ahead with “Engage Africa”. Prof. Cheng reaffirmed that Pakistan’s commitment to the development of the digital economy is another right choice. One right choice after another entails the wisdom and correctness of the policies made by the Imran Khan administration, which gives Pakistan great hope for fast economic development.
 
I don't see any reason why Pakistan's economy can't grow substantially over the next decade. Pakistan will be China's left shoulder to the world economy in the future. I feel Pakistani friends should invest in real estate.
 
Chinese tech giant to train Pakistani officials on digitalisation

President urges officials to enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realisation of Digital Pakistan initiative


Xinhua May 03, 2021

vice president of huawei middle east region li xiangyu presenting souvenir to president arif alvi at aiwan e sadr on may 03 2021 photo pid


Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu presenting souvenir to President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on May 03, 2021. PHOTO: PID

ISLAMABAD: The government will cooperate with Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei to train over 1,000 officials, facilitating the digitalisation of government organisations to enhance the efficiency of work and service delivery, the president's office said on Monday in a statement.

President Arif Alvi had a meeting with a delegation of Huawei, led by Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu, on Monday, the statement said.


Alvi asked the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to develop an action plan and set timelines for launching training programs for the government employees in fields like artificial intelligence, cloud technology and big data.
The president urged the ministry to come up with more innovative ideas and enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realisation of the Digital Pakistan initiative, it added.


During the meeting, Li said Huawei had contributed to Pakistan's economy by providing 10,000 jobs and paying 120 million US dollar in taxes to the Pakistani government from 2018 to 2020, besides spending 6 million US dollars in supporting disaster-relief efforts of the government.

Li said Huawei had also helped foster Pakistan's information and communication technology talents by providing 10,000 certifications till 2020, according to the statement.


tribune.com.pk

Huawei to train Pakistani officials on digitalisation | The Express Tribune

The government will cooperate with Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei to train over 1,000 officials
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
PTCL signs contracts with Huawei


The Frontier Post








ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), has signed strategic contracts with Huawei Technologies Pakistan for the transformation of its IP Edge and Optical Transport Network (OTN).

Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone and Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the contract during a ceremony held at PTCL HQ, Islamabad. Jafar Khalid, GCTIO (Development), PTCL & Ufone, Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, also attended the ceremony, along with senior management from both organizations.

Aimed to meet the exponential growth in traffic, this transformation involves modernization of existing inter-city and long-haul network, with a state-of-the-art OTN network. Combined with the existing Optical Transport Network backbone, PTCL long-haul capacity will become Multiple Terabits per seconds, capable of delivering better services across the country.
Furthermore, PTCL, in-line with its vision to revolutionize widespread availability of IP connectivity in Pakistan, will deploy a Unified IP Edge network, spreading across more than 130 sites, for providing next generation IP services. This upgradation, along with PTCL’s recently modernized Multi-Service Core & Internet Gateway network, will enable provisioning of high-speed & reliable ICT services across Corporate, Carrier & Consumers segments, supporting future customer-end demands of 100-400 Gigabit per second scalability.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL continues to transform its network with scalable architecture and futuristic technologies, to meet growing bandwidth demand from our subscribers, corporate and carrier customers. We are glad to partner with Huawei on this strategic initiative, that will go a long way in enabling the widespread availability of quality ICT Services across Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, said, “We greatly value our long-term relationship with PTCL Group, and continue to support its vision for technological evolution. PTCL is playing a leading role in enhancing customer experience through innovation, and definitely this network transformation will empower and exceed customer expectations in times to come.”

Being the national flagship carrier, PTCL is fully committed to the vision of a Digital Pakistan, by further strengthening its commitment for continual network infrastructure evolution and resolve for consistent improvement of our valued customer experience.
 
