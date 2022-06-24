What's new

Chinese Investor Complains to the PM Regarding Stalled CPEC Project by the Previous Govt

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,899
16
24,363
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A Chinese investor is heard complaining to the PM about the stalled CPEC project. The feasibility study was completed three years ago, the money for the project was already in the bank but nothing happened for years.
The opposition of that time was rightly concerned that the CPEC projects have been put on the back burner deliberately to appease some powers!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540393528269873152
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
Chinese investors exempted from project approvals
Replies
8
Views
650
hydrabadi_arab
H
Edevelop
PM Sharif will request China to incorporate Karachi Circular Railway project into CPEC
Replies
0
Views
287
Edevelop
Edevelop
N
Govt to wind up CPEC authority
Replies
0
Views
307
nahtanbob
N
313ghazi
Govt to wind up CPEC authority
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Govt to make partial payments soon to anxious Chinese investors
Replies
1
Views
468
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom