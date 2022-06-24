Chinese Investor Complains to the PM Regarding Stalled CPEC Project by the Previous Govt

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 10,899
- 16
- Country
-
- Location
-
A Chinese investor is heard complaining to the PM about the stalled CPEC project. The feasibility study was completed three years ago, the money for the project was already in the bank but nothing happened for years.
The opposition of that time was rightly concerned that the CPEC projects have been put on the back burner deliberately to appease some powers!
The opposition of that time was rightly concerned that the CPEC projects have been put on the back burner deliberately to appease some powers!