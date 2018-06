Chinese Investment into India Confirms Key Market Dynamics



June 13, 2018





In a break from its usual FDI forays in other Asian markets, China’s investment momentum in India showcases a familiarity with key market trends in the Indian economy.



Chinese pattern of investment in India In a break from its usual FDI forays in other Asian markets, China’s investment momentum in India showcases a familiarity with key market trends in the Indian economy.While China predominantly focuses on infrastructure extractive , and manufacturing industries in the rest of the world; in India, Chinese investors are intent on strengthening its digital ecosystem and hyperlocal startups What has sparked China’s recent interest in India after over a decade of neglect?

Besides Chinese corporations, venture capital (VC) funds from the country are keenly scouting Indian startups in search of the next big internet investment, taking advantage of the investor vacuum in the sector in the last two years.



VC investments from China amounted to US$34 million in 2017 across nine deals and US$30 million across four deals in the first six months of 2018.



Currently, multiple Chinese VC funds, including Qiming Ventures, Morningside Ventures, CDH Investments, 01VC, and the Orchid Asia Group, are considering buying stakes in Indian startups, ranging from those innovating financial and education technology to e-commerce, content, and online classifieds platforms.



These investors are primarily looking at making series B and C investments, and not providing seed funding, meaning propsect startups have proven the workability of their business model in their respective industry verticals.



Adapting the ‘China plus one’ model





Chinese investments into India’s startups and digital platforms represents a new take on the tried and tested China plus one model – shifting or expanding operations out of China to benefit from cheaper labor, new markets, and less domestic vulnerability.In three major ways, however, Chinese companies are expanding on the China plus one model to enhance their access to Indian markets, and deepen their presence in the burgeoning digital economy.

Both countries, for example, have massive populations with many first time mobile phone users. China has already utilized its considerable experience providing smartphones to its own domestic market to win over India’s smartphone buyers. Indeed,



Similarly, the Chinese have been at the forefront of innovating



Using their domestic experience, Chinese companies can provide Indian digital startups with best practices for meeting the needs of a large-scale, technologically illiterate population.

China and India are culturally and politically very different, however, their markets have important similarities.Both countries, for example, have massive populations with many first time mobile phone users. China has already utilized its considerable experience providing smartphones to its own domestic market to win over India’s smartphone buyers. Indeed, Chinese brands now account for 51 percent of smartphone sales in India.Similarly, the Chinese have been at the forefront of innovating digital payments systems , a sector that is rapidly expanding in India and which enjoys government support.Using their domestic experience, Chinese companies can provide Indian digital startups with best practices for meeting the needs of a large-scale, technologically illiterate population.

By investing in existing digital startups, Chinese companies minimize the risk and operational costs of establishing an independent, competing presence. Furthermore, it is in China’s interests to see Indian digital startups flourish.



The rise of American e-giants like



Promoting competition in India may even save Chinese digital firms in the long term as they confront international upstarts.

India’s digital ecosystem is in its early stages; Chinese investors have great opportunities to become big players in this growing market. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in China will especially find more growth potential in India than in the Chinese digital sector, already controlled by large companies.By investing in existing digital startups, Chinese companies minimize the risk and operational costs of establishing an independent, competing presence. Furthermore, it is in China’s interests to see Indian digital startups flourish.The rise of American e-giants like Amazon and Uber reduce the space for Chinese firms to achieve international growth, sometime even threatening their stronghold at home. During the market access war between Didi and Uber in China, for instance, Didi invested an unpublicized amount (estimated at US$10 million) into Ola – an Indian ride-sharing startup currently engaged in its own battle for the Indian market with Uber.Promoting competition in India may even save Chinese digital firms in the long term as they confront international upstarts.

By investing into promising startups in India, China is in a unique position to not only help India’s



Chinese investors will then be able to utilize developments and innovations from India back into China’s own digital ecosystem, and vice versa.



For example, for many of the apps being developed by Indian startups, a Chinese equivalent already exists. Not only will such knowledge allow Chinese businesses to shape this rapidly growing industry, Chinese companies can also integrate innovations from India into their home operations.



China to become a big player in India India has a robust IT industry that operates at cheaper costs than in China By investing into promising startups in India, China is in a unique position to not only help India’s digital sector but to shape it.Chinese investors will then be able to utilize developments and innovations from India back into China’s own digital ecosystem, and vice versa.For example, for many of the apps being developed by Indian startups, a Chinese equivalent already exists. Not only will such knowledge allow Chinese businesses to shape this rapidly growing industry, Chinese companies can also integrate innovations from India into their home operations.