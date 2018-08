Chinese investment in Bangladesh rings India alarm bell

According to Gateway House, China has committed to $31bn worth of projects in Bangladesh, making it the second-biggest recipient of money in south Asia behind Pakistan. They include roads, railways, coal power plants and water treatment facilities.



Ahsan Mansur, the executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, calculates that once private sector investments are also factored in, the figure rises to $42bn. New Delhi was particularly aggrieved when the Dhaka Stock Exchange chose to sell a 25 per cent stake to a consortium of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges for $119m, rather than to India’s National Stock Exchange, which bid 56 per cent less. Executives from the NSE travelled to Dhaka in a failed attempt to persuade regulators to block the Chinese deal, arguing that China was using it as a way to gain political power in the region.