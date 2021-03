Chinese investment in Australia plunges to RECORD LOW amid escalating trade row Chinese investment in Australia plunges to record LOW amid escalating trade row

When China starts whipping you better start squeaking

New data from the Australian National University (ANU) showed Chinese investment in Australiain 2020, to just over a billion Australian dollars (US$780 million) – the lowest in the past six years.According to figures from the Chinese Investment in Australia Database (CHIIA), the drop followed a 47 percent fall in 2019, when Chinese investment totaled US$1.57 billion. It was also well short of the peak of US$12.7 billion recorded in 2016.said Shiro Armstrong, Director of the East Asian Bureau of Economic Research, where CHIIA is based.The number of Chinese investments recorded was only 20 – well down from a peak of 111 investment projects in 2016, the ANU said.According to the research , 45 percent of the Chinese investment last year was in rental, hiring, and real estate services, while 40 percent was in mining and 15 percent in manufacturing.The ANU also found that, in 2020, about 86 percent of Chinese investment in Australia originated from Chinese companies already established in the country, which means purchases were made via Australian subsidiaries rather than directly by Chinese companies.Armstrong told the Xinhua news agency that the investment environment in Australiaadding that thein Australia from removal of a large source of capital and a large bidder, as well as the retreat of economic integration between the two nations.he said.