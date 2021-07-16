What's new

Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe Dasu bus incident

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
rescue workers and onlookers gather around a wreck after a bus plunged into a ravine following a bomb explosion photo afp

Rescue workers and onlookers gather around a wreck after a bus plunged into a ravine following a bomb explosion. PHOTO: AFP

ISLAMABAD:
A high-level team of Chinese investigators arrived in Islamabad on Friday to investigate the Kohistan bus incident that claimed the lives of 13 peoples, The Express Tribune has learnt.

At least 13 people – nine Chinese nationals and four Pakistanis – were killed and more than two dozen others wounded Wednesday morning when a shuttle bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board.

The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project in the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Sources told The Express Tribune on Friday that the Chinese investigators will visit the site of the incident tomorrow (Saturday) to determine the causes of the tragedy.

They added that Pakistan security officials will brief the Chinese team on the bus incident.

Also read: China asks Pakistan to conduct thorough probe into Dasu incident
On Thursday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that initial investigations into the Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives. “Terrorism cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang that 'no effort' will be spared to 'fully investigate' the Kohistan bus incident that claimed the lives of nine Chinese nationals.

"He [prime minister] assured that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the incident," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office detailing the telephone call between the two premiers.

During the call, PM Imran assured Li that the security of Chinese nationals, workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan is the "highest priority of the government".

The prime minister also expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals, the PMO statement added.

The premier said that the people of Pakistan shared the grief and pain of the bereaved families.
(With input from News Desk)

Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe Dasu incident (tribune.com.pk)
 
Quibbler

Quibbler

May 1, 2013
This is the state of Pakistan a so called sovereign nation. A foreign agency has to come to investigate a "cylinder explosion" on their territory. They really do have you by the balls.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Zarvan said:
Daniel808 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1416049761556189188
Conflicting reports. I read a thread here couple days ago that this was a pure accident and not a terror incident.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
Quibbler said:
This is the state of Pakistan a so called sovereign nation. A foreign agency has to come to investigate a "cylinder explosion" on their territory. They really do have you by the balls.
Indians hate Chinese and sponsored this terrorist attack.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Daniel808 said:
The Chinese believe on their Pakistani friends. The different determinations in the early hours are Due to technical reasons

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415347776783716354
Thanks brother. I am sure Chinese investigators will get to the bottom of the issue sooner and put all speculations to rest.
Quibbler said:
This is the state of Pakistan a so called sovereign nation. A foreign agency has to come to investigate a "cylinder explosion" on their territory. They really do have you by the balls.
Chinese nationals were killed in this accident/incident. So it is only fair and natural for the Chinese to conduct an investigation.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Nov 21, 2018
Quibbler said:
This is the state of Pakistan a so called sovereign nation. A foreign agency has to come to investigate a "cylinder explosion" on their territory. They really do have you by the balls.
Why did US and Israel investigate your Mumbai 26/11 terror attack?
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
