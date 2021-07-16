Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe Dasu bus incident

Daniel808 said:



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415347776783716354 The Chinese believe on their Pakistani friends. The different determinations in the early hours are Due to technical reasons Click to expand...

Quibbler said: This is the state of Pakistan a so called sovereign nation. A foreign agency has to come to investigate a "cylinder explosion" on their territory. They really do have you by the balls. Click to expand...

Thanks brother. I am sure Chinese investigators will get to the bottom of the issue sooner and put all speculations to rest.Chinese nationals were killed in this accident/incident. So it is only fair and natural for the Chinese to conduct an investigation.