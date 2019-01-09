Chinese Innovation & Possible Benefits to Pakistan.....!

I was watching China Innovation series by organized by Center for Strategic & International Studies. They did research on Chinese progress on different sectors and are very skeptical on its progress. They include semi conductors, automobile, civil air crafts. What do you guys think? Is it just western paranoia or there is some truth in it. Most people on this forum would like to think that with Chinese progress PAKISTAN would get some "bread crumbs" down the value chain and would also benefit. feel free to review????