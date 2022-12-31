What's new

Chinese in Renewable energy sector of Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,737
98
149,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,..,
Chinese firm GoodWe signs MOU to boost renewable energy in Pakistan..

FlD07T5XoAA3K_S
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,737
98
149,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,.

PCI launches report on Development Prospects of Chinese Enterprises in Green Energy Industry in Pakistan​

March 1, 2023



Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) and Power Construction Corporation of China launched a groundbreaking report titled “Development Prospects of Chinese Enterprises In Green Energy Industry in Pakistan”. The launch event of the report was attended by a diverse audience, including representatives from universities, think tanks, Chinese enterprises, and policymakers. The event provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the findings of the report and explore opportunities for further collaboration between Pakistan and China.

The report and its launch event highlight the growing importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the need for Chinese enterprises to navigate the complex business environment in Pakistan. The “Development Prospects of Chinese Enterprises in Green Energy Industry in Pakistan” report is a beacon of hope for the future of sustainable energy in Pakistan.

The report provides a holistic analysis of the country’s green energy sector, illuminating the potential for Chinese investors to contribute to Pakistan’s wind, solar, and hydroelectric power projects. From policy and regulation to market demand and financing options, this report serves as a comprehensive guide for Chinese companies seeking to invest in Pakistan’s burgeoning green energy industry.

With this report in hand, investors can confidently navigate the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute in his welcome remarks said that the launch of the report signifies a major step towards sustainable development and resource efficiency in the bilateral economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of Chinese investment in Pakistan and the potential for future growth, with a particular focus on green energy projects. It highlights the opportunities and challenges that Chinese enterprises face in Pakistan’s investment landscape and serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, business communities, and scholars seeking to promote sustainable economic growth. By leveraging green energy and resource efficiency, China and Pakistan can strengthen their partnership and drive economic development that benefits both nations in the long term.

In his keynote speech, Yang Jiandou, Chairman APCEA, said that as a leading investor in Pakistan, Chinese enterprises have an important role to play in driving sustainable development and promoting a green economy. Through our advanced technology and expertise in renewable energy, we are helping Pakistan transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Our investment in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power, is not only reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint but also creating job opportunities and improving energy security. Our commitment to green energy is driven by a strong belief in the need to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

For us, this is not just a business opportunity but a responsibility that we must take on. We recognize that our actions have a far-reaching impact, and we are committed to using our resources to make a positive difference in the world.




The launch of the report was praised by Dr. Hasan Sher, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Swat, as a significant step towards promoting sustainable development in Pakistan. Dr. Sher appreciated the report’s insights into the policy and regulatory framework, market demand, and financing options available for Chinese investors in Pakistan’s green energy industry. As an esteemed academic,

Dr. Sher recognized the value of comprehensive analysis in guiding decision-making processes and believed that the report is a valuable resource for policymakers, scholars, and business communities seeking to promote sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,737
98
149,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Green development pivotal to CPEC projects​

Chinese companies in Pakistan have been following international standards on safety and environmental protection

March 02, 2023


710567-Environmentalconcerns-1400541594.JPG


ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been playing a pivotal role in promoting green development in Pakistan, highlighting China’s commitment to the harmonious coexistence of human beings and nature, Pakistani officials and experts said.

Talking to Xinhua, Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on SDG, Romina Khurshid Alam said, “The cooperation between Pakistan and China under CPEC in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture and industrial production has helped Pakistan boost green, low-carbon sustainable development.”

Apart from assisting Pakistan in overcoming its energy crisis and upgrading infrastructure through CPEC, Chinese companies in Pakistan have been strictly following international and local standards on safety and environmental protection, Alam said.

“In implementing infrastructure projects, ecological factors have been fully considered and a number of green and clean energy projects including solar, wind and hydropower have been completed,” said the official.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,737
98
149,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Chinese firms to promote renewable energy​

Solar goods exhibitor says Pakistan should opt for industrial transfer from China

APP
March 23, 2023

911011-solarpanelx-1435449510.jpg


LAHORE: “The lately closed three-day Pakistan Solar Exhibition provides a unique platform to build partnerships with local governments and private sectors to find innovative solutions,” said Chinese exhibitor Howard Fu.

At this expo, “we display product solutions dedicated to the local market, so as to further promote the development of renewable energy in Pakistan.” Howard, Pakistan Country Director of a Chinese power supplying company, had a bumper harvest at the show, signing a total of 100MW+ distribution deals.

The product portfolio displayed in the exhibition includes residential solar-plus-storage solutions, commercial and industrial solutions, and “1+X” Modular Inverter for utility-scale markets.

Pakistan is a fast-growing country with chronically tight energy supplies. It has a clear competitive advantage in photovoltaic (PV) power generation due to abundant light and land.

More people are choosing renewable energy because of its competitive leveled cost of electricity (LCOE).

The increasing influx of foreign investment into the solar market encouraged by the government is also bringing more technology to the country. Pakistan has invested billions of dollars in solar projects to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in solar power and increase the share of renewable energy to 60% by 2030.

Mark Gong, Sales Manager of another Chinese power company, was optimistic about the solar energy industry in Pakistan and expressed his strong determination to continue participating in such exhibitions and play his part in raising public awareness of solar energy options to advance solar energy in the country’s metropolises and non-matrix regions.

“China is a leading country in PV. Pakistan lacks an industrial base for photovoltaic products, while it, as the sixth most populous country in the world with a huge consumer market and abundant human resources, has the advantages to undertake industrial transfer from China,” remarked exhibitor Eric Zhao.

It was the second time Eric has attended the solar expo, and he feels the heat of market atmosphere even more.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
China’s shifting energy investments in Pakistan, from coal to renewables
Replies
2
Views
903
PeterboroughAli
P
Indos
Renewable Energy Development in Indonesia
2
Replies
16
Views
635
Indos
Indos
B
Saudi firm signs deal with Bangladesh to set up solar power plant
Replies
6
Views
386
bluesky
B
E
World Bank lauds CPEC for unlocking vast opportunities and economic growth in Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
534
etylo
E
Skull and Bones
India’s Energy Future Is Looking Green, Report Says
Replies
0
Views
232
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom