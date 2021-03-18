What's new

Chinese in Medical sector of Pakistan

Healthcare manufacturing industry to be set up in PirPatho SEZ in Thatta

May 30, 2021

Nation.com.pk





The Dynamic Engineering & Automation and Guangdong Kaper Technology Co Ltd have agreed to set up a healthcare industry in the new PirPatho SEZ in Thatta. Under the agreement, a Mask Healthcare Manufacturing Industry will be set up The first shipment of the DEA-KAPER Technologies Masks manufacturing machinery arrived at the Karachi Port on May 25, 2021, whereas the operations are expected to begin within a couple of months.The Dynamic Engineering and Automation CEO Owais Mir said that this is just the beginning of the Industrial revolution of the country.

KARACHI – Healthcare industry being established in new special economic zone in Thatta. The Dynamic Engineering & Automation and Guangdong Kaper Technology Co Ltd have agreed to set up a healthcare industry in one of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being inaugurated by Dynamic SEZ Ltd. The two parties have reached a decision to set up Mask Healthcare Manufacturing Industry in the PirPatho Special Economic Zone situated in District Thatta, 110 km apart from Port Qasim Industrial Zone. The first shipment of the DEA-KAPER Technologies Masks manufacturing machinery arrived at the Karachi Port on May 25, 2021.

The operations of the mask manufacturing industry are expected to begin within a couple of months at the PirPatho Special Economic Zone of Dynamic DEA Ltd. In his statement issued on the occasion, Dynamic Engineering & Automation CEO Owais Mir mentioned that “This is just the beginning of the Industrial revolution of the country. In order to transform from a developing country to a developed one, we need to set up more industries in the country to enhance productivity and increase the exports of the country.”


China to promote health silk road in Pakistan

May 18, 2021

China will invest in human development infrastructure under CPEC by launching Pakistan as a pilot country for the Health Silk Road (HSR), says Pakistan’s Economic Haroon Sharif in an article published by Gwadar Pro.

He recalled in May 24, 2020, Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister said China will work with other countries along the Belt and Road to vigorously promote cooperation on the Health Silk Road (HSR) as after the epidemic, the need for cooperation in the field of public health will increase significantly. China’s commitment to BRI projects remained unchanged.

The article added, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that a Covid-19 vaccine from China will be made a “global public good”.

Following this, the Chinese government also announced that the vaccines will be made available in an equitable manner and at a fair and reasonable price.
 
Salaam


I hope the Chinese enter into the health care sector and increase the general quality of service through more competition.
 
