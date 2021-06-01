What's new

Chinese in IT sector of Pakistan

Newly established ‘Joint Working Group on IT” under CPEC to revitalize IT industry

September 25, 2021






During the 10th Joint Coordination Committee meeting on CPEC, China and Pakistan have announced the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Information Technology, to synergize the existing CPEC framework. Giving details, Ning Jizhe, Deputy Head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said this will help facilitate high-quality development of CPEC. Ning also said that cooperation in IT will be expanded to science and technology as well.


China and Pakistan on Thursday announced the establishment of a joint working group on information technology under the Joint Cooperation Committee for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, marking the latest move to forge closer economic ties between the two nations.

Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic regulator, said the two sides will make a big push to boost the high-quality development of the CPEC.

Ning told the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting for the CPEC on Thursday in Beijing that the corridor is considered a flagship and pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, and considerable progress has been made during the past eight years.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought in direct investment of $25.4 billion to Pakistan and created thousands of jobs for local people,” Ning said. “We will continue to take the CPEC as the core while prioritizing Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation.”

According to Ning, more efforts will also be made to enhance bilateral cooperation in fields such as industry, science and technology.

Asad Umar, Pakistan’s minister for planning, development and special initiatives, said the CPEC has entered the second stage of high-quality development, and he is looking forward to closer economic ties between the two nations.

According to him, the newly established joint working group on information technology will be key to strengthening bilateral cooperation in science and technology, which will help Pakistan embrace the new era of economic development driven by high-tech.

Looking ahead, Umar said Pakistan expects to forge closer cooperation in a wider range of fields, in terms of science and technology, and the country will ramp up efforts to optimize the business environment for Chinese investors.

The one-day meeting, held via video link, was held by the NDRC and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives of Pakistan. Around 200 representatives of both governments, financial institutions, enterprises and public sectors participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, China and Pakistan also signed five documents for cooperation on different projects under the CPEC to enhance bilateral engagement. The two sides announced the signing of three cooperation agreements between enterprises.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.
 
Chinese company to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

November 2, 2021



Chinese smartphone and electronics giant Xiaomi, the global consumer electronics & smartphone giant, has joined hands with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication Limited has vowed to manufacture phones in Pakistan. As per a statement by Air Link, it is initially targeting the production of an estimated 2.5-3 million handsets annually which will approximately contribute $450 million annually to revenue. The production facility will be located adjacent to Air Link’s existing state-of-the-art mobile manufacturing facility at the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat Lahore.

Company says it is targeting production of an estimated 2.5-3mn Xiaomi smartphones in Pakistan annually.
Manufacturing of these smartphones will approximately contribute $450 million annually to company’s revenue.
Xiaomi’s production facility expected to be operational within January 2022.
Chinese smartphones and electronics giant Xiaomi plans to manufacture phones in Pakistan, its local partner, Air Link Communication Limited, revealed in a material disclosure statement filed in the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“Xiaomi, the global consumer electronics & smartphone giant, has joined hands with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication Limited, as its manufacturing partner for Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan,” reads the statement.

Last month, Air Link had announced that it will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary “Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited”.

“The primary objective of this wholly-owned subsidiary would be to take on additional mobile device manufacturing of certain selected brand(s),” Air Link had stated.

Air Link said that it is initially targeting the production of an estimated 2.5-3 million handsets annually, which “will have a material incremental impact on the earnings per share of the company other than the normal course of business.”

The manufacturing of these smartphones will approximately contribute $450 million annually to revenue, the company projects.

“The production facility will be located adjacent to Air Link’s existing state-of-the-art mobile manufacturing facility at the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat Lahore,” read the statement.

The production facility is expected to be operational within January 2022.

Select will be the manufacturing partner whereas Air Link will continue to be one of the largest distributors of Xiaomi phones in Pakistan.

“Courtesy the manufacturing of Xiaomi phones by Select, Air Link expects to substantially increase its distribution and retail business of Xiaomi phones in Pakistan,” it said.
 
