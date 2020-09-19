Chinese in Automobile sector of Pakistan

Chinese tyres have captured 85 percent of the market share in Pakistan, a substantial 45% increase from two years ago, importers.Back in 2018, Chinese car tyres held 40% of the market share which has since increased to 85%. In the light truck category tyres, China held a share of 30-40% two years ago which has now gone up to 65-70%.Similarly, China also dominates in truck/bus tyres with over 75% market share which was 40% two years back.Former chairman of the Pakistan Tyre Importers and Dealers Association (PTIDA) Azim K. Yousufzai said, “Mushroom growth has been noted in the number of dealers who are regularly flooding the market with Chinese tyres.”The government has reduced the regulatory duty (RD) to 10-20% for various categories imported tyres imported 35% some two and half years ago which also encouraged legal imports, he added.