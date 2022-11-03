​

Chinese help​

By Editorial BoardNovember 03, 2022Reports from Beijing speak of a complete consensus between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping over broadening and deepening the strategic Pakistan-China partnership as the two leaders had an exhaustive meeting covering all areas of mutual concern including the multibillion-dollar CPEC and Pakistan’s financial needs in the aftermath of this monsoon’s cataclysmic flooding. The optics of the Pakistani premier's visit have been good starting from the red-carpet welcome accorded to PM Sharif and his delegation to his meeting with President Xi. From the mutual standpoint, putting CPEC back on the rails is rightfully the top item on PM Sharif’s agenda. Although several of its early-harvest projects have come to fruition, transforming Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure landscape, CPEC was in trouble from almost the moment the PTI and Imran Khan rose to power in 2018, with the former PM and his cabinet colleagues publicly maligning the multibillion-dollar initiative with allegations of corruption and misplaced priorities. While none of those allegations came to anything over the four years since, work on the project came to a virtual standstill anyway. The prospective deep-sea port of Gwadar probably suffered the most damage as it was allowed to decay to a point where it became unserviceable for large ships.