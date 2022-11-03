What's new

nahtanbob

Sep 24, 2018
Chinese help

By Editorial Board
November 03, 2022
Reports from Beijing speak of a complete consensus between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping over broadening and deepening the strategic Pakistan-China partnership as the two leaders had an exhaustive meeting covering all areas of mutual concern including the multibillion-dollar CPEC and Pakistan's financial needs in the aftermath of this monsoon's cataclysmic flooding. The optics of the Pakistani premier's visit have been good starting from the red-carpet welcome accorded to PM Sharif and his delegation to his meeting with President Xi. From the mutual standpoint, putting CPEC back on the rails is rightfully the top item on PM Sharif's agenda. Although several of its early-harvest projects have come to fruition, transforming Pakistan's energy and infrastructure landscape, CPEC was in trouble from almost the moment the PTI and Imran Khan rose to power in 2018, with the former PM and his cabinet colleagues publicly maligning the multibillion-dollar initiative with allegations of corruption and misplaced priorities. While none of those allegations came to anything over the four years since, work on the project came to a virtual standstill anyway. The prospective deep-sea port of Gwadar probably suffered the most damage as it was allowed to decay to a point where it became unserviceable for large ships.



To all of you who have been blaming USA for Imran Khan's ouster
 
S

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
There was some bubbling under the surface from Beijing as well but it was more akin to not wanting to get any of the mud thrown at them. To be fair, there was/is a lot of corruption with PML(N) and CPEC projects but it is in the nature of that party and its supporters as it is normal culture.

A literal pollution killing machine has been built in the heartland of PML(N) support and has no reason to be built there but here we are.

I don’t think the issue was just the US but a mix of IK not delivering as quickly and focusing on pulling too many threads on corruption and bringing down the house rather than remodeling the house so to speak to allow good “corruption/commission” versus focusing on token removal of bad elements.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Where did it say that China had anything to do with his ouster?
 
E

epebble

Sep 21, 2022
nahtanbob said:
To all of you who have been blaming USA for Imran Khan's ouster
I think many of his supporters now see him as a Charlatan but are too invested in him to write him off. Not that there is an alternative. He is their version of Trump and the 'cipher' is their version of 'stolen election'.
 
chinasun

chinasun

Feb 24, 2021
This is the official news of China.
News on the Pakistani website can only represent the Pakistani government.
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
India is doing business with the Taliban, and the Chinese will also do business with any dispensation in Pakistan as long as they are not threatened. It is pragmatism. What good is taking sides in countries where you are not emotionally invested through ideology, culture, history or religion?
 

