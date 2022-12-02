What's new

Chinese Grand Prix cancelled over COVID

Chinese Grand Prix cancelled over COVID​

Friday 2 December 2022 13:14, UK
Image:The last time the Chinese Grand Prix was held was in 2019

The Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row as the country tries to curb the spread of coronavirus with strict measures.
Formula 1 said the Shanghai event, scheduled for 16 April 2023, would not happen "due to ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation".
The sport is now facing a four-week hole in the calendar with the defunct round in China sandwiched between races in Melbourne on 2 April and Azerbaijan on 30 April.
But it is understood that F1 bosses are talking to a number of interested venues about filling the gap to ensure a record 24 rounds still go ahead.
A statement from F1 said: "Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation.
"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."
The cancellation of the race in China marks the fourth successive season it has been scrubbed from the schedule, despite F1 extending its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix to 2025 just last year.

