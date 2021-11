Chinese graduates lament Western degrees no longer a fast track for top jobs,employers prefer local degrees

Chinese graduates return to find Western degrees no longer an ‘advantage’ Western degrees, once prized in China, are losing their edge as Chinese universities climb up world rankings and employers look favourably on graduates with strong local networks and internships.