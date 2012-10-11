What's new

Chinese govt mouthpiece scoffs at reports of India’s GDP overtaking China

I

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,367
-6
7,535
Country
India
Location
India
BEIJING: Peeved over IMF's forecast that India's growth rate would surpass that of China by 2016, a state-run daily here on Wednesday said having overshadowed by the communist giant for long, India is seeking evidence to show that "it is not inferior to China".

"It's different in India. Long overshadowed by China, it is keen to become the best in some aspects. It is in dire need of evidence to show that it is not inferior to China," state-run Global Times said in its editorial, a day after IMF forecast that Chinese economy would continue to slowdown even next year and would fall behind India's growth rate.

Besides posting its lowest growth of 7.4 per cent last year in two decades, during which China became the world's second largest economy, it also missed the official target of 7.5 per cent for the first time in recent years, fuelling concerns about a prolonged slowdown.

READ ALSO: India's growth rate to surpass China's in 2016, IMF says

The IMF report said China's growth rate would further decline to 6.8 this year and 6.3 next year, falling behind India's projected 6.5 per cent growth rate for 2016.

Chinese economy however will continue to be big in size as its gross domestic product reached $10.4 trillion this year compared to India's $1.877 trillion in 2013.

"Even if the Indian economy does outstrip China's one day, the impact on the Chinese public will be far less than on its own people, since India has been waiting for the outcome for so long. Some western media attach more significance to India's overtaking China than Chinese people do," it said.

READ ALSO: India to grow at China's pace by FY17, World Bank says

"When China's GDP growth was above 10 per cent, many voices expounded that such a high rate would be harmful. However, just as China is committed to economic restructuring and a turn to the "new normal," there appears to be more scary predictions for the future. We have to be unswerving in our commitment not to return to the GDP-oriented path," it said.

"GDP figures are so favoured by the media as they are easy to grasp. But China has passed the era of GDP-fixation. Despite continued pursuit of wealth, we highly value safety, environmental protection, equal opportunity and explicit rules. With money, there should also be dignity," it said.

"China's GDP growth is unlikely to always rank top of the global list and we won't modify our set direction in social and economic development," it said.

READ ALSO: China's economy in worst downturn in a generation

The "new normal" in the Chinese economy doesn't mean stagnation nor recession, but a strategic adjustment toward quality and sustainable development, it said.

"China's growth of seven per cent maintained in the period of economic and social restructuring is no less significant than 10 per cent in the past times of extensive development. While the Chinese government is capable of achieving higher growth, its choice of lowering the rate deserves more praise.

"China has never been applauded by the west in its development since the end of the Cold War. We have grown used to this. We need to stay firm to achieve our target of deepening reform," it said.

Chinese govt mouthpiece scoffs at reports of India’s GDP overtaking China - The Times of India
 
S

SrNair

BANNED
Nov 6, 2013
16,532
-24
15,919
Country
India
Location
India
Oh burn baby burn. :rofl:
None of us boasted about our GDP .Hereyellow daily again proved their class a.d our jingoistic media sing a song for them .
Yello journalism.
 
madooxno9

madooxno9

BANNED
Nov 21, 2010
2,364
-7
2,801
Country
India
Location
Poland
IMF is known for its bad forecasting. India does not possess enough infrastructure to outperform China.
 
ito

ito

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 5, 2014
9,186
-33
10,891
Country
India
Location
India
doesn't Global Times has nothing to write....everyday some article on India appears painfully explaining why china is better than india.

no...india is not concerned about china vs india, but more about job creating and development in india.
 
Foggy_Bottom

Foggy_Bottom

BANNED
Dec 11, 2014
1,055
-2
2,120
Country
United States
Location
United Kingdom
kahonapyarhai said:
BEIJING: India is seeking evidence to show that "it is not inferior to China".

"It's different in India. Long overshadowed by China, it is keen to become the best in some aspects. It is in dire need of evidence to show that it is not inferior to China," state-run Global Times said in its editorial,

Chinese govt mouthpiece scoffs at reports of India’s GDP overtaking China - The Times of India
Click to expand...


Was this printed in english? I'd find it hard to see how a state run mouthpiece would use such language. Nobody is inferior than anyone. That term, at least to the English speaking world, is "Racially" charged.

If the same logic were to apply elsewhere- then the Chinese are inferior to Americans? That's a terrible use of language.

All of this over some economic data? The chinese economy while being very impressive, in the circles I used to hang around, we were confident that it was padded up by 1 trillion or slightly less on the GDP claims. And much of it was substantiated by the Chinese government themselves.

Chinese Companies Forced to Falsify Data, Government Says - Bloomberg
 
Guynextdoor2

Guynextdoor2

BANNED
Feb 21, 2013
12,288
-42
11,785
Country
India
Location
India
Fattyacids said:
If India media is a reflection of Indian intellect, this article is the ultimate insult. The title is manipulative and content was quoted out of context. The Chinese article's taking a dig at the West, it's not abt India GDP growth.

Source article.
Economic path firm, despite lower growth - Global Times


LOL at the Indian response here.
Click to expand...
Hey Fatty what's up man, don't see you around nowadays? :enjoy:

US_statedept_retired said:
Was this printed in english? I'd find it hard to see how a state run mouthpiece would use such language. Nobody is inferior than anyone. That term, at least to the English speaking world, is "Racially" charged.

If the same logic were to apply elsewhere- then the Chinese are inferior to Americans? That's a terrible use of language.

All of this over some economic data? The chinese economy while being very impressive, in the circles I used to hang around, we were confident that it was padded up by 1 trillion or slightly less on the GDP claims. And much of it was substantiated by the Chinese government themselves.

Chinese Companies Forced to Falsify Data, Government Says - Bloomberg
Click to expand...
Global Times has gone overboard several times.

On Topic- IMF never said India's GDP is overtaking CHina, only that Growth Rate is going to be faster, wonder why all the hulaballoo is about. Even at a super-fast 9% it'll be a 20 to 30 year project to achieve that.
 
艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
4,799
0
14,770
Country
China
Location
China
GDP contraction in Q2 likely to have slowed to 12%, recovery will be patchy, say economists

by kirtika suneja, et bureaulast updated: sep 28, 2020, 09:46 am ist

new delhi: india's economy may have contracted at a slower pace in the september quarter compared with the preceding three-month period, said economists surveyed by et, pegging it a median 11.95%. they warned that the recovery will be patchy and uncertain though the worst may be over.

they called for a strong fiscal package to boost demand and even suggested monetisation if the bond market could not support a borrowings-funded stimulus. high covid-19 cases and localised lockdowns to contain the spread are dampening demand, according to most of the respondents in an et poll of 10 economists.

india's real gross domestic product (gdp) could have contracted 8-15.6% in the second quarter of fy21, they said. nominal growth is seen shrinking around 7.5-9.5% in the quarter.

"we can say the worst is behind us," said kotak mahindra bank nse 1.94 % economist upasna bhardwaj. "while there is a reasonable bounce back with consumer durables, electricity, trade and transport, and some subsectors of manufacturing doing well, the recovery will be patchy, uncertain and uneven."

India's economy shrank 23.9% in the June quarter because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed

1601272127862.png



the contraction was the most among the big economies.

the country is on course for the first full-year contraction of gdp in over four decades in fy21 even though the economy may do better in the second half. "stringency of the lockdown has eased since april-may. however, with over 90% of the infection case load built-up since late-june, the reopening process has been uneven, delaying a return to pre-pandemic levels," said radhika rao, economist, dbs bank, pencilling in 13% contraction in the september quarter.

much like the april-june quarter, non-agricultural sectors are likely to drive contraction in the second quarter. however, a catch-up in industrial activity and partial restart in construction could see these sectors contracting less steeply than services.

agriculture had grown 3.4% in april-june against 39.3% and 50.3% contraction in manufacturing and construction, respectively.

hdfc bank expects gdp to contract 10% in q2 on account of continued supply disruptions and a slowdown in the pace of recovery in july as states re-imposed lockdowns.

india has surpassed brazil to become the country with the second highest number of coronavirus cases after the us. the country's daily case count had crossed 97,800 on september 16, but has declined since.

high-frequency indicators such as the index of industrial production (iip), fuel demand, mobility, and e-way bills improved on a monthly basis but are still far below last year's levels.

passenger vehicle sales returned to positive territory in august after nine straight months of decline, rising 14.16%. "manufacturing and some part of services have normalised faster than others. we expect an l-shaped recovery in the near term," said dk joshi, chief economist at crisil. he expects a contraction in the third quarter as well and the year ending with a small positive growth in the fourth quarter.

most economists called for measures to boost demand and lift employment though they did not expect a fiscal boost from the government.

"we expect limited support from government capex spending given the stressed fiscal situation and muted private capex," said sakshi gupta, senior economist at hdfc bank.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ajtr Indian public sector inefficient, impotent: Chinese govt mouthpiece Central & South Asia 27
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Govt of India is Scared to Face up to the Chinese: Rahul Gandhi Central & South Asia 17
艹艹艹 Installation of 1.4 lakh Chinese CCTV cameras by Delhi govt sparks row Central & South Asia 4
Soumitra RSS affiliate wants Modi govt to cancel Chinese firm’s bid for Delhi-Meerut RRTS project Central & South Asia 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE More Problems For India From The Chinese Backed Nepalese Govt Indian Defence Forum 13
BHarwana Declassified documents by Chinese govt show Pakistan knew 35 years ago about Abhinandan's capablity Pakistan Air Force 180
B Coronavirus pandemic | US advocacy group files $20 trillion lawsuit against Chinese govt COVID-19 Coronavirus 2
Inception-06 Govt trying to get $9bn Chinese loan for railway project at 2pc ! But funds for Dams and waste manag Pakistan Economy 20
S Govt to waive off Rs40.2m visa fees of Chinese workers CPEC 30
B Chinese govt to play mediator in sending back Rohingyas refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar Bangladesh Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top