Chinese government demolish and rebuild program in rural Tibet

A tourist comes across a small Tibetan village in a piece of waste land in the middle of nowhere in the Himalaya mountains, the local villagers used to live in traditional Tibetan houses made of mud , yak dungs and straws. The Chinese government pays 800,000 Yuan ( $123,000) for each mud house and demolishes them, and uses the compensation money to build a standard two storey, 300 square meter house with all the modern facilities for each demolished mud house.But most Tibetan villagers are fairly well off now, the government also offers a much bigger and upgraded version of this house, if villagers pay 100,000 Yuan ($15380) out of their own pocket, they can move into a much bigger house with bigger garage for their cars, and most villagers choose the upgraded version.