Wait till the Aussies become a draconian dictatorship that would like you to pledge loyalty to the Australian Communist Party & would like you to disown Islam for "economic benefits" & spy on you through the use of your own relatives & anything with a digital heartbeat since "security above freedom".Oh and they'll introduce the social credit system too so that if you pray Jummah too many times, your social score will fall down to zero & below and you won't be able to use public transport....and many other things.Also be prepared to use a facial recognition system to put food on the table & if you say anything against the Aussie govt. be prepared to be sent to a reeducation camp.You would like that, would you not?