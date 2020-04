Chinese Foreign Ministry points to risks posed by US labs in former Soviet Union

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang

The Chinese authorities support Russia’s official position and believe that the existence of US biological laboratories in the territory of some former Soviet republics is fraught with risks

The United States has created many laboratories in the territory of the former Soviet Union, which evokes serious public worries in the neighboring countries concerned

the United States might be developing pathogens of dangerous diseases