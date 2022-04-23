Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a speech at the International Press Conference



1. This morning! Serious warning to the United States: China's nuclear weapons are created NOT for you to see! It's not that we're afraid of things, it's just that you're not qualified to see!



2. Wang Yi's answer: The virus is the common enemy of all mankind, it may appear at any time and any place, and China, like other countries, has been attacked by the new crown virus, and is a victim, not a perpetrator, let alone an "accomplice" of the virus. At that time, the H1N1 flu was first diagnosed in the United States and broke out in a large area, spreading to 214 countries and regions, resulting in nearly 200,000 deaths. In the 1980s, AIDS was first discovered in the United States and spread rapidly to the whole world, causing suffering to many people and families, and who sought compensation from the United States? In 2008, the financial turmoil that occurred in the United States, the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, and eventually evolved into a global financial crisis, who demanded compensation from the United States? The United States must be clear that their enemy is the virus, not China.



3. Wang Yi went on to say: If Biden and Blinken and the like are not guilty of Senile rhapsody, then they should know that China is not the China that was trampled by the "Eight-Power Coalition", and China is not Iraq, not Venezuela, not Syria, not when you want to come, you can check it if you want. China is not afraid of things, but you are not qualified, you are not qualified! At the beginning of the epidemic, we took the initiative to invite WHO and Chinese experts to conduct joint inspections in the affected areas, and put forward preliminary inspection results on related issues such as the outbreak and spread of the new crown virus. The investigation request put forward by Trump is purely unreasonable and a manifestation of hegemonism. They have placed the United States above international organizations and over all of humanity, as if only they themselves are credible. But is the United States really credible? Iraq and Venezuela are the lessons of the past.



4, we have to warn Biden, if you want to play China's calculations, it is best to think about it and then say it. Because 1.4 billion people will not agree, China's 2 million troops are not decorations, but China's Great Wall of Steel. China's Dongfeng missiles are not used to hit rakes, but to hit dogs and jackals. China's nuclear submarines are not used to travel under the sea, but to combat uninvited guests. China's nuclear weapons are not used to scare anyone, but to defend themselves, and whoever wants to taste it, you tell me.



5. We want to warn Biden that if we want China to compensate, it will start from the time when the Eight-Power Alliance invaded China, until wang Yi just proposed these cases together. You first compensate the old historical accounts of China and the world.



6, now China is in a very good position in the world, the first to control the new crown pneumonia, the first to enter the stage of economic recovery, and now it is to increase the horsepower to export anti-epidemic materials to the world, China's time to catch up with the United States in the total economic volume is also greatly advanced, which is unacceptable to Biden, the United States has been dragged into the quagmire by Biden, this time Biden wants to make China, let the world be unhappy. The heart of harming people must not be there, the heart of preventing Biden must not be without, and the wicked have their own harvest!