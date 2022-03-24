Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on an unannounced visit

Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on unannounced visit | India News - Times of India India News: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in India Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under seve

NEW DELHI: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in India Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh standoff nearly two years ago.Wang flew into New Delhi from Kabul and is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday morning.It is learnt that the Chinese foreign minister's unannounced visit is more to do with the geopolitical powerplay in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with China even signalling its willingness to assist Moscow in dealing with crippling economic sanctions.Both sides kept the visit under the wraps. It is not immediately clear whether the Indian side will facilitate a call on by Wang with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.As per media reports this meeting is mainly to find out and agree upon ways on how to bypass western sanctions on both countries dealings with Russia