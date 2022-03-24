What's new

Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on an unannounced visit

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
994
-5
1,277
Country
India
Location
India
NEW DELHI: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in India Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh standoff nearly two years ago.
Wang flew into New Delhi from Kabul and is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday morning.
It is learnt that the Chinese foreign minister's unannounced visit is more to do with the geopolitical powerplay in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with China even signalling its willingness to assist Moscow in dealing with crippling economic sanctions.
Both sides kept the visit under the wraps. It is not immediately clear whether the Indian side will facilitate a call on by Wang with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

www.google.com

Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on unannounced visit | India News - Times of India

India News: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in India Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under seve
www.google.com www.google.com

As per media reports this meeting is mainly to find out and agree upon ways on how to bypass western sanctions on both countries dealings with Russia
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Chinese FM lands in Kabul on unannounced visit after OIC moot
Replies
0
Views
80
313ghazi
313ghazi
manlion
Third country' shouldn't interfere in China's ties with Sri Lanka : China jibe at India
Replies
1
Views
332
faithfulguy
faithfulguy
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban deny replacing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund
Replies
0
Views
42
ghazi52
ghazi52
Khanivore
China holds secret talks with the Taliban in Kabul
Replies
3
Views
81
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OIC moot: Chinese FM’s remarks on Kashmir anger India
Replies
11
Views
201
LakeHawk180
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom