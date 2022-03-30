Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan ​

Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan-

Source: XinhuaEditor: huaxia2022-03-28 19:36:51BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province from March 30 to 31, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Monday.Foreign Ministers or representatives of Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.Later, Wang Yi will chair the "Afghanistan's neighbors + Afghanistan" foreign ministers' dialogue. Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi will be invited to attend the dialogue. Foreign ministers of Indonesia and Qatar will be invited as guests, the spokesperson said.