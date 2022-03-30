What's new

Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan

Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

RETIRED INTL MOD
Jan 6, 2015
7,201
45
23,240
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan

Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia
2022-03-28 19:36:51

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province from March 30 to 31, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Monday.

Foreign Ministers or representatives of Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Later, Wang Yi will chair the "Afghanistan's neighbors + Afghanistan" foreign ministers' dialogue. Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi will be invited to attend the dialogue. Foreign ministers of Indonesia and Qatar will be invited as guests, the spokesperson said.

Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan

Chinese FM to chair 3rd foreign ministers meeting among neighboring countries of Afghanistan-
english.news.cn

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509137646567702530
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,833
22
18,904
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesia foreign minister has previously met with Afghan leaders in March 28 in Doha

1648652096184.png
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,833
22
18,904
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Viet said:
Beware, Lavrov is Putin’s bandog. He is exposed as a liar.
Click to expand...

www.reuters.com

Indonesia's Pertamina considers buying crude from Russia -CEO

Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina (PERTM.UL) is considering buying crude oil from Russia as it seeks oil for a newly revamped refinery, chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati said on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Indonesia's Pertamina considers buying crude from Russia -CEO​

Reuters

1648701130432.png


JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina (PERTM.UL) is considering buying crude oil from Russia as it seeks oil for a newly revamped refinery, chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati said on Monday.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,885
0
18,121
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Indos said:
www.reuters.com

Indonesia's Pertamina considers buying crude from Russia -CEO

Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina (PERTM.UL) is considering buying crude oil from Russia as it seeks oil for a newly revamped refinery, chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati said on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Indonesia's Pertamina considers buying crude from Russia -CEO​

Reuters

View attachment 828818

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina (PERTM.UL) is considering buying crude oil from Russia as it seeks oil for a newly revamped refinery, chief executive officer Nicke Widyawati said on Monday.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
Click to expand...
All the best for you
Now the greatest time ever to buy cheap oil, gas, gold from Vladimir Putin. Probably as well, fighter jets, tanks, submarines.
The west will do strangulation Russia. Putin desperately seeks friends in Asia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Char
French president's foreign policy adviser to visit China
Replies
0
Views
276
Char
Char
beijingwalker
China decides to join Pakistan’s ‘Troika Plus’ meeting on Afghanistan 24 hours after turning down India's invite
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
beijingwalker
China Ready to Help Afghanistan Achieve True Independence, Self-development: Chinese FM
Replies
13
Views
357
Oom
O
313ghazi
China says willing to extend CPEC to Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
142
313ghazi
313ghazi
CAPRICORN-88
China should teach US to treat other nations equally: Chinese FM
Replies
0
Views
351
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom