Chinese FM To Attend OIC Conference As 'Special Guest' in Pakistan

Chinese FM To Attend OIC Conference As 'Special Guest' in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, for the first time, has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì to attend as a special guest the 48th OIC foreign minister conference being held here from March 22 to 23.

Mr Wáng Yì would arrive Pakistan on a three-day official visit on March 21. He would also attend the 23rd March Pakistan Day parade.

The Chinese foreign minister would also speak in one of the OIC sessions. Diplomatic sources confirmed to The Nation that the Chinese FM would witness the special performance of recently provided most modern fighter jets J-10C to Pakistan on 23rd March. During his stay in Islamabad, Wáng Yì would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi and would review bilateral relations between the two countries.

The diplomatic sources said CPEC, bilateral relations, issues of regional and international significance would be discussed during his talks with the Pakistani leadership. A substantial economic package for the second phase of CPEC is also expected to be announced by the Chinese foreign minister.

