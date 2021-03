Chinese FM points out Western violations of human rights, says they are 'not qualified' to lecture China

By Global Times Published: Mar 23, 2021 08:13 PMHua Chunying File photo:CGTNChinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Tuesday, slammed Western sanctions using the excuse of so-called "human rights" in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which are unreasonable and based on lies.The EU, the UK, Canada and the US have announced sanctions on individuals and entities related to Xinjiang using the excuse of so-called human rights. Foreign ministers of the UK, Canada and the US also issued a joint statement in an attempt to coerce China.China firmly condemns the sanctions and has summoned the EU and the UK ambassadors to China, Hua said, noting that China has also lodged serious representations to the US and Canada.At Chinese Foreign Ministry's routine press conference on Tuesday, Hua said Uygur population has increased from 5.5 million to 12.8 million, while life expectancy has increased from 30 to 72 over the past four decades. Xinjiang residents of all ethnic groups enjoy stability, security, development, which Hua noted was a human rights success.Some Western politicians do not want to admit those facts and treat fabricated stories as treasure, ignoring that the so-called evidence comes from fake "internal documents", unknown "sources" and distortion of official data.Hua pointed out they do not care about human rights or truth, they just do not want to see China's development or Chinese people having better lives. They interfere in China's domestic affairs using the excuse of human rights to contain China.China is about to issue a report on US human rights violations as Washington's failed anti-epidemic efforts in the past year worsened social division, aggravated political chaos and racial discrimination.In response to another question concerning a "report" claiming forced separation of Uygur children from their parents, Hua said the accusations fit the US better than China.For Xinjiang, the region is three times the size of France, nearly five times the size of Germany and seven times the size of Britain. The boarding schools are government projects aimed at saving children from having to go a long way to and from school every day. Children can contact their parents at any time, go home during weekends and holidays, and ask for leave during schooldays if necessary, Hua said.