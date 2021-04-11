What's new

Chinese FM lists 'five sins' of US human rights in response to accusations on Xinjiang

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,540
3
8,723
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I don't know if it is shared here or not, but this is response from China on American accusations on Xinjiang province.


CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM lists 'five sins' of US human rights in response to accusations on Xinjiang
By Global Times

1618108068913.png

Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday listed 'five sins' of the US human rights record, calling on the US to cast aside arrogance and bias, following US State Department spokesperson Ned Price's remarks on Xinjiang.

Price at a Tuesday press conference repeated Washington's concerns over "human rights violations" in Xinjiang which the US deemed "genocide."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said Price's remarks were a ridiculous "lie of the century."

The US is throwing mud on others to divert attention from its own bad record on human rights abuses, Zhao said, listing colonialism, racism, exporting turmoil, interference and double standards as "five sins" the US has committed.

The US conducted systematic genocide and massacre of Indians, committing terrible crimes against humanity. In the century after the founding of the US, the US expelled and killed Indians through its Westward Expansion, resulting in the Native American population dropping from 5 million by the end of 15th century to 250,000 in early 20th century.

The racism problem in the US is comprehensive, systematic and enduring. The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination pointed out long ago that African Americans face systematic discrimination in health, employment, education and justice in court. Hate crimes against Asians have increased by 150 percent since March 2020. More than 100 countries criticized the US' human rights problems and urged it to solve them when the UN Human Rights Council reviewed the US' human rights report.

The US also continuously exports turmoil to other countries. Since 2001, it has initiated wars or military operations in some 80 countries under the name of "anti-terrorism," resulting in the loss of 800,000 lives, including 330,000 civilians. Tens of millions of Afghans, Iraqis and Syrians and many others have become homeless refugees. With US and Western support, the Arab Spring left many West Asian and North African countries in turmoil.

The US has also long claimed that "human rights override sovereignty" and ignores the UN Charter's non-interference principle. It also imposed unilateral sanctions on developing countries, creating severe humanitarian crises. "Can the eggs remain unbroken when the nest is totally ruined? Can citizens' human rights be guaranteed when a country loses sovereignty?" Zhao asked.

Zhao pointed out that double standards were the US' fifth sin. It ignored the reality of a prosperous Xinjiang and the harmony of 25 million residents, and pinned the label of "genocide" onto China based on a few perjurers.

How does the US government, which is tirelessly "taking care of Xinjiang Muslims," deal with its own Muslims? Zhao noted that the US allowed Muslims to be targets of white mobs and mosques to be vandalized after 9/11. The US is also the only country that put in place a "Muslim ban" after the previous administration issued such executive orders. An American poll suggested 80 percent of respondents believed Muslims are discriminated against in the US.

The US has self-deceivingly claimed itself to be a model of human rights, while playing double standards on the topic and using it as a tool to maintain its hegemony. "We advise the US to cast aside arrogance and bias, face up to and reflect on its own serious human rights problems, and take actions to solve them rather than pointing fingers at other countries," Zhao said.

Global Times

Chinese FM lists 'five sins' of US human rights in response to accusations on Xinjiang - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,871
24
16,574
Country
United States
Location
United States
crankthatskunk said:
The US is throwing mud on others to divert attention from its own bad record on human rights abuses, Zhao said, listing colonialism, racism, exporting turmoil, interference and double standards as "five sins" the US has committed.

Native American population dropping from 5 million by the end of 15th century to 250,000 in early 20th century.
Click to expand...
The usual Chinese government clown yapping. If he has to dig up stuff from over 150 years ago as a defense of their current abuse we know they must really be in a tough corner to weasel out of. At least they have stopped saying 100Million Native Americans were killed in the US as nobody buys that Chinese BS.

Plus the flu (like Covid19) killed a lot of Native Americans.
www.motherjones.com

COVID-19 Has Killed 1 in 475 Native Americans

Nearly twice the white death rate: "Families have been decimated."
www.motherjones.com www.motherjones.com
 
Last edited:
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,540
3
8,723
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hamartia Antidote said:
The usual Chinese government clown yapping. If he has to dig up stuff from over 150 years ago as a defense of their current abuse we know they must really be in a tough corner to weasel out of.
Click to expand...
Do you deny the history; and abuses against the real "Americans" i.e. the Indians!!!

What Chinese are doing is to show the mirror from history to today.

- Black discrimination is a reality, recent "Black Lives Matters" movement wasn't started by Chinese, nor it is a Chinese propaganda.

- American's own media reported that hate crimes against Asians or "Browns" are on the increase in the USA.

- Do you deny recent wars started by America on false pretences and bogus intelligence reports , which has resulted in the deaths of hundred of thousands people!! Remember your General/S of State in the Security Council presenting fake evidence to start Iraqi war!!

Propaganda it ix not. Try some other excuses.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,871
24
16,574
Country
United States
Location
United States
antonius123 said:
Have US apologized for them all?
Click to expand...
Yep, repeatedly.
Here's a recent repeat in 2019.


Meanwhile China denies...denies..denies..denies...smokescreens...smokescreens...smokescreens.


crankthatskunk said:
Do you deny the history;
Click to expand...
Why do you think it is denied?

crankthatskunk said:
abuses against the real "Americans" i.e. the Indians!!!
Click to expand...
LOL! BTW are you a "real" ancestral Brit....I think if you actually were you wouldn't be so energetically throwing stones in glass houses...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom