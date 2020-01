Chinese companies provide over 30,000 job opportunities in Egypt: Diplomat

January 12, 2020

The Chinese Consul General in Alexandria Zhao Liying on Thursday said that the volume of Chinese investments in Egypt increased to about seven billion dollars, and that over 1,560 Chinese companies provide more than 30,000 job opportunities in Egypt.She added that China has opened its doors to Egyptian exports, including fruits, oranges, grapes, dates and beets, as well as cooperation between both countries in the fields of education and technology.Zhao’s remarks came during a press conference organized by the Chinese Consulate in Alexandria, at its headquarters in the Moharram Bey area, in the presence of a number of journalists in the city.Zhao said that 2020 is a decisive year in getting rid of poverty in China, where the 13th Five-Year plan to build a well-off society will be completed, setting the course to achieve its goal of comprehensively building a modern and powerful socialist state.By the end of 2020, she added, extreme poverty will be eradicated for the first time in the history of China, with 800 million Chinese citizens having been lifted out of poverty.She stressed that China’s contribution to fighting poverty in the world is more than 70 percent.