Chinese Flanker Family: J-11, J-16 ... Su-27SK/UBK, Su-30MKK

M

Max The Boss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 29, 2009
160
0
46
J-11 New Versions

J-11B is the new version of the J-11, J-11B is a 4.5-generation multirole version which uses more Chinese components, including radar, engine, and missiles. The chief program engineer for J-11B is Mr. Guo Dianman. China is interested in reducing its reliance on foreign technology for both cost reasons and a desire to improve its domestic research and design. It is reported that one regiment of J-11B are currently in service. In May, 2007, the existence of J-11B was finally acknowledged by the Chinese government for the first time when the state-run Chinese TV stations first aired the report on J-11B in PLAAF service. According to the Chinese report, which is agreed by some western sources such as Jane's Information Group, the J-11B is superior to Su-27SK in the following areas.

1) The wide adoption of composite material (mainly carbon fiber) for the surfaces, reducing the weight of the aircraft for more than 700 kg, while the life of the composite part is increased over 10,000 hours in comparison to the original part built from steel.

2) Redesigned air inlets of engine intakes to reduce the radar cross section, this coupled with the adoption of composite material, and application of radar absorbent material has reduced the radar cross section (RCS) of 15 square meters of Su-27SK to just >3 square meters of J-11B.

3) Full air-to-surface / sea capability is added and J-11B is able to launch various precision guided air-to-surface and air-to-sea munitions.

4) Certified to be equipped with WS-10 (will be upgraded to WS-10A in the future) turbofan engine, which is claimed to be cheaper to operate than AL-31F.

5) Incorporation of on-board oxygen generating system (OBOGS): With the exception of Su-35 and Su-37, J-11B is the first of the Su-27 family to incorporate such technology. Due to the adoption of western style design features such as fully digitized computerized controls and solid state micro-electronics, Chinese claimed that the domestic OBOGS is superior than the analog system Russia offered to China.

6) Improved radar. The new radar is able to track 6-8 targets at the same time, and engage 4 of the 6-8 tracked simultaneously. When used against large surface target such as a destroyer, the maximum range of the radar was in excess of 350 km. The range against aerial targets was not disclosed, but it would be definitely much shorter, as in all radars. The Chinese official report claims that the radar is better than the 147x/KLJ-X radar family, but stop short of identifying the exact type. Contrary to many erroneous comments by many domestic Chinese sources, which mistakenly claimed that the radar had adopted a passive phased array antenna, the official claims of many Chinese governmental sources such as technical journals and publications have revealed that the radar still adopted a slotted planar array antenna.

7) Fully digitized solid-state avionics has replaced the analogue one in Su-27SK. In the mid-2007, the Chinese governmental television station CCTV-7 released news clips of Chinese pilots in the cockpits of J-11B, with the LCD of glass cockpit of J-11B clearly visible, despite that the official report itself only claimed replacing the original avionics with domestic Chinese fully digitized solid-state avionics, and nothing of EFIS or glass cockpit was mentioned. In comparison to the earlier EFIS on J-11A, the most obvious difference is that LCD MFDs on J-11B are aligned in a straight line, instead of the middle one being slightly lower. The arrangement, appearance and layout of MFDs and EFIS of J-11B are similar to the general design concept of the west.

8) Missile Approach Warning System.

Professor Wang also revealed in the same interview that the J-11B will be equipped with domestic engines and J-11B is aerial refueling capable.

J-11BS is the tandem twin seater version of J-11B, J-11BS under development, reportedly as the Chinese version of Su-30MK2/3. It is rumored that the letter S stands for Shuangzuo, meaning twin seater in Chinese. The existence of J-11BS is officially acknowledged by the Chinese government in 2007, and a large model of J-11BS was revealed public on June 9, 2007 during the opening ceremony of the new aerospace museum of the Harbin Institute of Technology at the 20-year anniversary of the establishment of its school of astronautics, where it is displayed. Some sources outside China have claimed that the successful development of J-11BS is one of reasons that China lacks the enthusiasm on purchasing Su-30MK3, but the Chinese government appears to be rather cautious with official reports only claiming that the project is very promising, instead of declaring it is successful already.

J-11C is the aircraft carrier version of J-11B, J-11C under development, reportedly as the Chinese version of Su-33. The first mock-up of J-11C was displayed in public at air shows and defense exhibitions in China in late 2002, and the mock-up is shown to be able to be armed with all currently available Chinese anti-ship missiles, as well as air-to-air missile including PL-12.

Source: Wikipedia & Other Defence Websites.
 
Cockpuncher

Cockpuncher

BANNED
May 29, 2009
137
0
5
j11 B is 4.5 GEN? thats news!
show me the source.
when will this be inducted?
can it face su30mki on equal footing?
 
DaRk WaVe

DaRk WaVe

RETIRED TTA
Aug 17, 2009
5,239
0
4,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lolzzz Look at the smoke in First picture, Thanks for posting, post more If u have it...
 
abbasniazi

abbasniazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2008
1,149
0
1,757
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
J11 would have been an easy and tit for tat answer for SU30 MKI, i wonder why PAF didn't go for it?

May be due to export restrictions by russia, but even then, if chinese would have granted PAF access to J11 it'd have helped PAF alot to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Indian SU30 MKI.

God knows whats going through PAF minds.
 
aimarraul

aimarraul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2008
2,780
0
3,644
abbasniazi said:
J11 would have been an easy and tit for tat answer for SU30 MKI, i wonder why PAF didn't go for it?

May be due to export restrictions by russia, but even then, if chinese would have granted PAF access to J11 it'd have helped PAF alot to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Indian SU30 MKI.

God knows whats going through PAF minds.
Click to expand...
cos J-11 is license upgrade su-27,russia won't let that happen.most fanboy believe J-11 is intergrade fighter before J-XX enter service,PAF shouldn't go for it even if russia is willing to sell,it's a cash burning jet,F-16C\D and fC-20 will be good enough to match SU-30MKI
 
TaimiKhan

TaimiKhan

SENIOR MODERATOR
Jan 3, 2009
8,899
10
14,662
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
abbasniazi said:
J11 would have been an easy and tit for tat answer for SU30 MKI, i wonder why PAF didn't go for it?

May be due to export restrictions by russia, but even then, if chinese would have granted PAF access to J11 it'd have helped PAF alot to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Indian SU30 MKI.

God knows whats going through PAF minds.
Click to expand...
And how do you know that PAF pilots don't had access or haven't checked out J-11 or PLAAF Su-30s ?? ;)

Plus, the flying characteristics are not hard to know, main issue is the avionics and other electronics that are installed, countering them is the real problem.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
33,944
159
116,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
abbasniazi said:
J11 would have been an easy and tit for tat answer for SU30 MKI, i wonder why PAF didn't go for it?

May be due to export restrictions by russia, but even then, if chinese would have granted PAF access to J11 it'd have helped PAF alot to understand the strengths and weaknesses of Indian SU30 MKI.

God knows whats going through PAF minds.
Click to expand...
It's something of an open secret that Pakistan is considering the J-11 for Martime strike role.
 
TaimiKhan

TaimiKhan

SENIOR MODERATOR
Jan 3, 2009
8,899
10
14,662
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
It's something of an open secret that Pakistan is considering the J-11 for Martime strike role.
Click to expand...
An open secret based on speculation by speculators. There is no official assessment nor an official interest in it for the time. Pakistani defence doctrine is for the time being based on single engine jets, easy to maintain and keep a better flying worthy rate. We have not vast maritime area to defend, easily can be defended by single engine aircraft, force multiplier would be the AEW&C giving PAF & PN ample time to react to any Indian aggressive moves.

Yes if Chinese engine WS-10A comes into service & the IPRs are not exercised by Russians or Russia gives permission then may be, but for the time being and in foreseeable future no way.

JF-17 & FC-20s with F-16s are more then enough, all we need is a good SAM system, and wait for Chinese 5th Gen aircraft and buy them if China allows it.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
33,944
159
116,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
taimikhan said:
An open secret based on speculation by speculators. There is no official assessment nor an official interest in it for the time. Pakistani defence doctrine is for the time being based on single engine jets, easy to maintain and keep a better flying worthy rate. We have not vast maritime area to defend, easily can be defended by single engine aircraft, force multiplier would be the AEW&C giving PAF & PN ample time to react to any Indian aggressive moves.

Yes if Chinese engine WS-10A comes into service & the IPRs are not exercised by Russians or Russia gives permission then may be, but for the time being and in foreseeable future no way.

JF-17 & FC-20s with F-16s are more then enough, all we need is a good SAM system, and wait for Chinese 5th Gen aircraft and buy them if China allows it.
Click to expand...
A reality check is in place as,
At one time Pakistan was even denying acquiring the A-5s from China.
The Dilemma of the Russian engines was also rumored with the JF-17 project however with the current economical melt down despite Indian objections the Russians are said to have obliged.
Anyways, the following was reason for my assertion.

Their have been rumors in circulation within naval circles (one of which is my source) that Pakistan is very closely looking at procuring the J-11 for the Naval aviation arm. This would be a major boost to the Pakistani navy's range of operations and capability, since the chinese flanker could carry upto 4-5 ASM. The russian connection for the engines has already been delt with and the russians have cleared orders.
 
