What you'll see from now on is the terrible deaths and human rights violations of Indonesian sailors on a Chinese fishing boat.MBC's report on this issue was due to the crew's request to the Korean government and MBC for help while the ship entered the port of Busan.At first, it was unbelievable to see the images and evidence they provided, and even before they could figure out the reality, the Chinese ship went out into the open sea.Immediately, it seems that an international coordination investigation is needed.This is a report by Ko Eun-sang.ReportOn March 30th, the Pacific Ocean.A coffin wrapped in red cloth was placed on the deck of a Chinese ship.The person who was admitted was Ari, a 24-year-old Indonesian sailor.After fishing for more than a year on a Chinese fishing boat, he died in the boat.Chinese sailors around the coffin have a simple funeral by shaking the incense and sprinkling alcohol.[Chinese sailor]"No more?Then he lifts the coffin and throws it into the sea.Ari was buried into the sea of unknown depth.Even before Ari died, 19-year-old Alphata and 24-year-old Sepri died and were all saved on the day they died.The pledges of some of the dead sailors were supposed to send them home after they cremated.Colleagues never imagined that the body would be thrown into the sea.[Indonesian Sailor A]"I knew I was going to land close to putting on the body."Fellow sailors testified that the conditions on the ship were poor and labor exploitation continued, and that the sailors who had died complained of the disease and suffered for nearly a month.[Indonesian Sailor B]"The dead colleagues felt numbness in the legs at first, and the legs began to swell. I swollen to my body and it was hard to breathe."The majority of Chinese sailors drank bottled water from the land, but Indonesian sailors drank sea water and drank it, and they said that they drank the water and got sick.[Indonesian Sailor B]"I didn't drink the filtered sea water well at first. I was dizzy. Later, sputum began to come out of my throat."In addition,[Indonesian Sailor A][KIM Jong Chul lawyer / public interest law center appeal]"Are they typical exploitation and such a device to tie the sea'll be passport confiscated. Then incredibly high transmission costs, including the departure deposit. Because of these things ..."Five of the crew found Even though I worked at the sea for 13 months, I received 140,000 won with only US $ 120.If you pay a monthly salary, you are paid 11,000 won.This Chinese fishing boat was a tuna fishing boat.However, from time to time, sharks were caught and shark fins, so only shark fins were cut out and kept separately.[Consumer activist / Environmental Movement Federation]"(Crews) Average haetgeodeunyo has captured the twenty or more sharks per day. Haetgeodeunyo saw a shark fin 16 boxes: one box is 45kg then approximately 800kg ..."afraid of getting close to an obvious illegal fishing even after the deceased fishing without going back to the land Environmental groups believe it would have continued.[Use based activist / environmental movement United]"as not containing rattling There are so many shark fin in the boat because receive huge sanctions in response to receiving the (Port Authority) Search That scared (the harbor) (it is estimated),"bear did sailors They transferred to another boat and arrived at Busan Port on April 14th, but had to wait 10 days off the coast of Busan Port.However, while waiting, a sailor complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital in Busan, but died on the 27th of last month.A public human rights corporation that investigated the deaths of four people on board was announced on the 27th of April on the coast and called for an immediate investigation.The Republic of Korea was able to investigate immediately because in 2015, it ratified an international protocol to prevent trafficking, including forced labor and sexual exploitation.[Attorney Kim Jong-cheol / Public Service Law Center Appeal]"Because we have revised the criminal law to ratify the protocol and implement it. In this case of trafficking, we have to investigate this in Korea because universal jurisdiction applies."However, two days later, a Chinese ship had gone out to the high seas, and Haekyung had been informed that it could no longer be investigated.The rest of the crew, who have been quarantined in Busan, are asking the South Korean government for a thorough investigation saying they want to inform the world of their human rights abuses.This is Go Eun-sang, MBC News.(Video coverage: Kim Tae-hyo, Kim Kyung-rak, Kim Byung-soon, video editing:Shin Jae-ran)