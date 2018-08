Chinese firms see more revenue from projects along Belt and Road

The primary destinations of the direct investment included Singapore, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia.

In H1, China's goods trade increased 7.9 percent year on year, while the rise for trade with Belt and Road countries was 2.5 percentage points higher, customs data showed.



