Chinese firm to build 42.5MW waste-to-power plant in Gazipur

The Chinese company will construct, operate and maintain the power plant while the Gazipur City Corporation will supply waste alongside providing land for the project

Representational image. Picture: PixabayThe Chinese company will construct, operate and maintain the power plant while the Gazipur City Corporation will supply waste alongside providing land for the project.The plant would generate 42.5MW of electricity, which the Power Division would buy for $0.215 per kilowatt under a 25-year contract, said Shamsul Arefin, additional secretary to the Cabinet Division, after the cabinet committee meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.Shamsul Arefin said, "If the value of $1 is Tk80, the tariff of the electricity generated at the plant will be Tk17.20 per kilowatt. The tariff will change with changes in dollar price."According to the Power Division, the power plant will be set up in the Kaultia area of Gazipur city.The Chinese company will arrange the entire Tk14,408 crore of estimated cost for the construction and operation of the plant. The city corporation will supply more than 3,000 tonnes of waste daily.The cabinet committee meeting on Wednesday approved the contracts to build a 50MW solar power project in Chuadanga and another 60MW solar project at Sujanagar in Pabna by Singapore-based Cyclect Energy PTE Ltd, and a 3MW solar-battery-diesel hybrid power plant at Manpura in Bhola by Western Renewable Energy (Pvt) Ltd.The committee also approved the signing of an agreement to purchase power from a 60MW solar park at Sujanagar in Pabna and another 68MW solar park in Sirajganj, established by Bangladesh-China Renewable Company.Apart from the two city corporations in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram city corporations are also planning to set up waste-to-power plants, according to officials.Local Government Minister Mohammad Tajul Islam last week said that said all divisional cities and municipalities that produce more than 600 tonnes of waste a day would be allowed to build such power plants.Shamsul Arefin said Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company will set up a 60MW solar park in Sagarkandi union of Sujanagar upazila at a cost of Tk1,689 crore. The Power Division will buy the electricity generated at the plant at $0.108 (Tk8.48 when $1=Tk80) per kilowatt.Besides, the same company will implement a 68MW solar park project in Sirajganj Sadar upazila at a cost of Tk1,798 crore. The government will buy electricity generated there at $0.102 (Tk8.12 when $1=Tk80) per kilowatt for 20 years.Western Renewable Energy Pvt will construct the 3MW hybrid power plant in Bhola at an estimated cost of Tk459 crore. The government will buy electricity generated at the plant at a rate of Tk21.25 per kilowatt for 25 years.Additionally, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Directorate of Primary Education to purchase 41,000 laptops and 41,000 speakers from Walton Digi-Tech Industries for distribution in government primary schools, involving an estimated cost of Tk216 crore.