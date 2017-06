Chinese firm starts work on $1bn Panamanian megaport

Ye Cheng, the president of Landbridge Group, said during the ceremony that the port would become one of the most important in the world. He said: “Landbridge’s ports in Asia and Oceania together with PCCP on Margarita Island will be efficiently connected to exploit maritime cooperation, contributing to the economic development of all countries.”​

Kenneth Zhang, a representative for the PCCP, said last year: “We look at the project on long term and we feel pretty good with the investment. With the canal expansion, the future of Panama is bright, even though we know the maritime sector presently suffers a global crisis but we have a different reading for the future.”​