Chinese firm stamps on the feasibility report of monorail service under CPEC in Twin Cities (Rawalpindi & Islamabad)
Expressing interest in the construction of the monorail service from Rawat to Islamabad International #Airport (IIA), a Chinese firm has termed the project to be viable, low-cost and environment-friendly.
The Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation (CCEC) in its study report of the project has said that the construction of the track for the rail service was viable and could be built cheaply.
The report added that the project would cause no harm to the environment of the twin cities as the monorail would be run on electricity.
The track would be 100 kilometres (km) long and connect Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The train would run on electricity instead of bio-fuel, making it environment-friendly, it said.
From Rawat to Soan Adda, the track would be laid on road, however, from Soan Adda to Kutcheri Chowk and on Mall Road, an elevated track would be constructed for the monorail service.
The train would run on the Metro Bus track from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad Secretariat