What's new

Chinese firm stamps on the feasibility report of monorail service under CPEC in Twin Cities

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,571
54
76,241
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Chinese firm stamps on the feasibility report of monorail service under CPEC in Twin Cities (Rawalpindi & Islamabad)


Expressing interest in the construction of the monorail service from Rawat to Islamabad International #Airport (IIA), a Chinese firm has termed the project to be viable, low-cost and environment-friendly.

The Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation (CCEC) in its study report of the project has said that the construction of the track for the rail service was viable and could be built cheaply.

The report added that the project would cause no harm to the environment of the twin cities as the monorail would be run on electricity.

The track would be 100 kilometres (km) long and connect Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The train would run on electricity instead of bio-fuel, making it environment-friendly, it said.

From Rawat to Soan Adda, the track would be laid on road, however, from Soan Adda to Kutcheri Chowk and on Mall Road, an elevated track would be constructed for the monorail service.

The train would run on the Metro Bus track from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad Secretariat



Image may contain: sky, plant, cloud, tree and outdoor

 
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,971
0
3,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
cost? do we really need it? I think people can easily use Islamabad express highway.
Don't really mind if its super cheap, but again is it really necessary.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top