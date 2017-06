The logo of the Baccarat Crystalworks firm is seen in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen



French crystal maker Baccarat is changing hands 253 years after it was founded by royal decree of King Louis XV.

Chinese investment company Fortune Fountain Capital Ltd. is buying a controlling stake from Baccarat’s private-equity owners for about 164 million euros ($184 million), according to a statement Friday.The deal ends more than a decade of ownership by Starwood Capital, which took over the brand from the Taittinger family in 2005. Buyout firm L Catterton, which is backed by luxury-goods leader LVMH, took a stake in 2012, and not much more than 10 percent of the shares are publicly traded.Baccarat is known for sets of champagne glasses that cost as much as $990 and chandeliers that can cost thousands. It also sells a $5,000 glass chair.The brand’s finest works include a crystal balustrade at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace and its designs have been collected by royal families including that of Portugal. Some Baccarat pieces have been exhibited at the Louvre.In recent years, revenue has been declining. Annual sales have dropped in each of the past four years and reached 148.3 million euros in 2016. Baccarat had a profit of 3.2 million euros last year, and prior to that was unprofitable for five out of seven years.