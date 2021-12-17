Chinese Firm Banned from USPTO and 15,000 TM cases Terminated Over the past several years, the USPTO has been battling trademark applications that use fake specimens to establish a claim. …

Chinese Firm Banned from USPTO and 15,000 TM cases TerminatedDecember 13, 2021Dennis CrouchOver the past several years, the USPTO has been battling trademark applications that use fake specimens to establish a claim. Often these are low-quality photoshopped images, but can be more sophisticated.This week, the UPSTO announced a final order for sanctions against the China-based law firm Shenzhen Huanyee Intellectual Property Co., Ltd. and the firm’s director Ms. Yusha Zhang associated with about 15,000 trademark applications many of which included “false and fraudulent submissions.”Respondents have engaged in the unauthorized practice of law, provided false domicile information for applicants, impermissibly entered the signature of the named signatory on declarations and verifications, and violated other USPTO Rules and the USPTO’s website terms of use.The sanctions are quite firm:Proceedings involving submissions filed by Respondents are terminated (this is about 15,000 TM registration cases, many are already registered others are pending).Respondents are precluded from further correspondence or submissions.