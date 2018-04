Sure, you can say that.



The bottom line is that this type of flying is unprofessional. Not that the guy is untrained. He can be well trained or poorly trained. But this type of flying is simply unprofessional even if you are poorly trained in the mechanics of flying. I learned how to fly back in high school before I got my driver's license and before I joined the USAF, and I was well taught on how to behave in the air.



It is dangerous, as if flying is not already dangerous. It unnecessarily put everyone's lives at unneeded risk. It does not deter US because we are in international airspace and we will return at another time at another location. It does not interfere with our mission of intelligence gathering. In short, it is simply stupid.

