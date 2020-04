Chinese Fab SMIC to Start 7nm Production in the Fourth Quarter: Report



SMIC is investing to accelerate its advanced processes.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China's largest foundry, has scheduled initial 7nm production for the fourth quarter of this year

SMIC started 14nm production in late 2019, which is its first-generation FinFET process technology

SMIC is also developing a second, high-performance variant of its 7nm (N+1), called N+2. Both variants don’t use EUV.