Chinese extemely angry about what happened to engineers.

I think it's time to let in Chinese Special Forces or one more such incident will place CPEC in peril. How can Chinese be bloody safer in India, Africa etc but get killed so often in so called ally Pakistan? It is incompetence and the result of taking it easy on the Islamists in Pakistan.The fact is any Islamists looks at the world through the prism of religion and NOT Pakistan. Don't forget Islam is global ummah and Pakistan is only a tract of territory with borders in Asia and home to 200 million Muslims. That leaves over a billion Muslim ummah outside. To Islamists they are all brothers equal to any other.If you hold this world view your loyalty is with Islam and not Pakistan. In practice this means when Muslims are hurt or suffer any place on earth you will be outaged even if Pakistan does nothing. The fact is Uighurs have had issues with the Chinese state. It does not require a genius to see that a athiest, communist state will not exactly be convivial with traditional Islam. Most Chinese actually take very dim view of all religions. They live in the today and not hereafter. So we all know there have been issues.The region of Kohistan is notorious for radical Muslim groups. They actually have killed policemen and burnt girls schools. This all is well recorded and Dasu Dam is being built right in middle of this region so it would not surprise me if they had something to do with this.Be that as it may it is time Pakistan cut back silly money being spent on naval ships and stopped worrying about high seas. Instead how about spending that money and making Pakistan safe. Or hand over security of CPEC to Chinese.