Chinese extemely angry about what happened to engineers.

We all know what happened few days ago with the death of the Chinese engineers. It is now clear that this was a terrorist attack despite Pakistan government's effort to pass this off as 'accident'. Chinese tend not to say much in public but of interest is the the outburst by the editor chief of Global Times Hu Xikin which is a state owned media thus reflects Biejings thoughts.
He expresses his shock and then says " If Pakistan’s capability is not enough, with its consent, China’s missiles and special forces can be put into action.".
This is pretty harsh language and tells us how China is feeling about this incident.
