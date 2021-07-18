What's new

Chinese extemely angry about what happened to engineers.

We all know what happened few days ago with the death of the Chinese engineers. It is now clear that this was a terrorist attack despite Pakistan government's effort to pass this off as 'accident'. Chinese tend not to say much in public but of interest is the the outburst by the editor chief of Global Times Hu Xikin which is a state owned media thus reflects Biejings thoughts.

He expresses his shock and then says " If Pakistan’s capability is not enough, with its consent, China’s missiles and special forces can be put into action.".

This is pretty harsh language and tells us how China is feeling about this incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415981229858426885
 
also with Pakistans consent, it tells us that Pakistan will take action if there is limitation to its reach and then pls let us know and we will take that action.. i see joint effort from now onwards, joint special ops and joint attacks.
 
They’ve felt insulted with the falsehood cooked around their loss of life. And rightfully so. We thought we’d pull off the same stunt we do at home, hiding such incidents so as not to highlight failures.
 
Good. Our shameless establishment only seems to act when it has a rod inserted up its backside.

20 years and we've learnt nothing. Internal security still weak, no equivalent of homeland security, national and inter agency intelligence sharing non existent. We don't use drones, don't use other tech, just throw soldiers into the meat grinder and celebrate them as shaheed.
 
I think it's time to let in Chinese Special Forces or one more such incident will place CPEC in peril. How can Chinese be bloody safer in India, Africa etc but get killed so often in so called ally Pakistan? It is incompetence and the result of taking it easy on the Islamists in Pakistan.

The fact is any Islamists looks at the world through the prism of religion and NOT Pakistan. Don't forget Islam is global ummah and Pakistan is only a tract of territory with borders in Asia and home to 200 million Muslims. That leaves over a billion Muslim ummah outside. To Islamists they are all brothers equal to any other.

If you hold this world view your loyalty is with Islam and not Pakistan. In practice this means when Muslims are hurt or suffer any place on earth you will be outaged even if Pakistan does nothing. The fact is Uighurs have had issues with the Chinese state. It does not require a genius to see that a athiest, communist state will not exactly be convivial with traditional Islam. Most Chinese actually take very dim view of all religions. They live in the today and not hereafter. So we all know there have been issues.

The region of Kohistan is notorious for radical Muslim groups. They actually have killed policemen and burnt girls schools. This all is well recorded and Dasu Dam is being built right in middle of this region so it would not surprise me if they had something to do with this.

Be that as it may it is time Pakistan cut back silly money being spent on naval ships and stopped worrying about high seas. Instead how about spending that money and making Pakistan safe. Or hand over security of CPEC to Chinese.
 
Worst of all we still cooperate with terrorists and hide facts from public view. The TTP leader who "escaped". Not a word has been said about it since.

And for that matter what was in volume 10?
 
No, China will not deploy any troops in Pak. The best way China can help is maybe with drone and satellite intelligence to support Pak Gov.
 
This was a massive security breach if any thing and than a cover up was tried....

Heads shud role...... On the streets... I m not talking about terrorists...
BTW threat in hidden words is to India not to Pakistan.... If u think about it
 
The standard knee jerk reaction will be to either dismiss as accident [which has been done] or blame it on 'foreign hands [read India] which is loads of balloxe.

I am not a fan of Indians one but but the fact is the easiest and lazy thing to do is blame it on outsiders. It is a cheap way out. The reality is even if it is 'foreign hands' how is that possible. If these hands can put a finger up yours why can't you put a finger up theirs? Why are engineers not being killed in India, Israel etc?

Are the fingers only able to stick it in Pakistan? The funny thing is Pakistan is one of world least visited country. Other countries literally have millions of foreigners coming and going. In Pakistan if you see two foreigners in Islamabad Airport that amounts to a crowd. Paks will pull over foreigners to take selfies like trophies because they are so rare. By contrast India has millions roaming around. In fact India recieved over 1/3 million Chinese tourists a figure vastly greater then in Pakistan. This used to annoy me but I can see now they are safer from 'foreign hands' in India.

The unpalatable truth is Pakistan has a major issue with Islamist terrorism. And it needs to be weeded out bruntally.
The reason is that would actually make the situation worse. The Islamist mullahs are at present only critical of China behind closed doors. This would explode the problem and before you know it there would be fatwas against godless kaffir Chinese.
 
The standard knee jerk reaction will be to either dismiss as accident [which has been done] or blame it on 'foreign hands [read India] which is loads of balloxe.

I am not a fan of Indians one but but the fact is the easiest and lazy thing to do is blame it on outsiders. It is a cheap way out. The reality is even if it is 'foreign hands' how is that possible. If these hands can put a finger up yours why can't you put a finger up theirs? Why are engineers not being killed in India, Israel etc?

Are the fingers only able to stick it in Pakistan? The funny thing is Pakistan is one of world least visited country. Other countries literally have millions of foreigners coming and going. In Pakistan if you see two foreigners in Islamabad Airport that amounts to a crowd. Paks will pull over foreigners to take selfies like trophies because they are so rare. By contrast India has millions roaming around. In fact India recieved over 1/3 million Chinese tourists a figure vastly greater then in Pakistan. This used to annoy me but I can see now they are safer from 'foreign hands' in India.

The unpalatable truth is Pakistan has a major issue with Islamist terrorism. And it needs to be weeded out bruntally.
The reason is that would actually make the situation worse. The Islamist mullahs are at present only critical of China behind closed doors. This would explode the problem and before you know it there would be fatwas against godless kaffir Chinese.
only Indians benefit from it.. to create rift between china and pakistan… only they will do tgis cowardly act just like mukhti training.. they are master of baghal may churi, moon per ram ram
 
You give too much credit to Indians anb underestimate Chinese. The Indians would not dare and I mean even dare hurt Chinese citizens in this manner. On the other hand the Chinese would not for a second put up with even the thought that India was behind killing their citizens. Just even a though would have PLA mass mobilizing on the border with India and inducing diarrea in New Delhi. Beijing would then follow up with threats to India directly.

China is now a superpower. And you know what superpowers do when their citizens are hurt. This pointing toward India is just balloxe as I said in my earlier post because it conveniently avoids the difficult proposition that Pakistan has Islamist problem at home.
Use some logic for fcuks sakes. If this was between Pak and India what you said might hold water but this entails killing of Chinese thus making China a party to this. You think you can kill Chinese citizens and not feel wrath of China? If this even had blip of truth China would be breathing fire down at the Indians.
 
The people who did this will be scumbag Islamic radicals with delusions of ummah and love of their Uighur brothers. Nothing to do with India. That is just a excuse for most PDF religious addled members who can't accept if truth hit them in the head. If it was India - first they don't have the balls to do this the Chinese woulds go stir crazy and haver India hiding in fear under USA's skirt by now.

Unless people think the Chinese are too cowards and scared of Indians!
 
so... india innocent, islam guilty, thank you PDF for disseminating the "truth" as percieved by Dr. indus farsiwan PhD
who needs China to fight India when they can call on the great khalifa ordogone of the usmani empire or the mighty Persians?
 
