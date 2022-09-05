beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 48,281
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chinese Exports Recover From Early 2022 Covid Setbackby Katharina Buchholz,
Sep 5, 2022
Chinese exports have recovered for now from a major slump at the beginning of the year, which saw new coronavirus lockdowns in major hubs Shenzhen and Shanghai that hampered production. But as coronavirus cases in the country stay elevated, the tide could turn again. Major city Chengdu was locked down on Thursday and Shenzhen has been seeing new restrictions, stoking fears of a second lockdown in 2022.
With Christmas being a major season for Chinese exporters, their activity normally slows down somewhat at the beginning of the year. In early 2022, Chinese exports took an unusually large hit, however. Exports were slow to pick up and even flatlined in April, the first month Shanghai spent in its controversial Covid lockdown. While the initial Covid export slump in 2020 was deeper in China, the country also was quicker to reverse it compared to this year.
With exports outpacing imports, China is a quintessential export economy which depends on outgoing trade as much as the rest of the world depends on Chinese imports in order to keep their supply chains up and running. As the country continues its commitment to its zero-Covid strategy, sudden disruptions on the world market could happen again quickly.
Infographic: Chinese Exports Recover From Early 2022 Covid Setback
This chart shows the monthly import and export growth rate for China between 2019 and 2022.
www.statista.com