What's new

Chinese Exports Recover From Early 2022 Covid Setback

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,281
-12
92,769
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese Exports Recover From Early 2022 Covid Setback

by Katharina Buchholz,
Sep 5, 2022

Chinese exports have recovered for now from a major slump at the beginning of the year, which saw new coronavirus lockdowns in major hubs Shenzhen and Shanghai that hampered production. But as coronavirus cases in the country stay elevated, the tide could turn again. Major city Chengdu was locked down on Thursday and Shenzhen has been seeing new restrictions, stoking fears of a second lockdown in 2022.

With Christmas being a major season for Chinese exporters, their activity normally slows down somewhat at the beginning of the year. In early 2022, Chinese exports took an unusually large hit, however. Exports were slow to pick up and even flatlined in April, the first month Shanghai spent in its controversial Covid lockdown. While the initial Covid export slump in 2020 was deeper in China, the country also was quicker to reverse it compared to this year.

With exports outpacing imports, China is a quintessential export economy which depends on outgoing trade as much as the rest of the world depends on Chinese imports in order to keep their supply chains up and running. As the country continues its commitment to its zero-Covid strategy, sudden disruptions on the world market could happen again quickly.

16652.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: Chinese Exports Recover From Early 2022 Covid Setback

This chart shows the monthly import and export growth rate for China between 2019 and 2022.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
China's export growth gains steam despite weakening global demand
Replies
0
Views
129
onebyone
onebyone
onebyone
China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD has dethroned Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle maker, selling 77,000 more cars so far in 2022
Replies
2
Views
470
Solidify
S
Viet
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Replies
1
Views
215
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, exports only 60 from Shanghai plant [making it 65,754 for the local Chinese market]
Replies
9
Views
537
Han Patriot
H
onebyone
China's H1 trade posts better-than-expected growth of 9.4% as economcy bounces from COVID shock
Replies
1
Views
222
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom