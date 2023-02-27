What's new

Chinese EV maker showcases world’s 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,215
-23
97,633
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese EV maker showcases world’s 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery​

Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.​

February 24, 2023 5:15 pm

4871ef66a13d95936fb4ec5cfe48de95.jpg


Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.

Sodium-ion batteries use cheaper raw materials and can offer EV makers an alternative to existing technologies that rely on lithium and cobalt as the main ingredients.

The sodium-ion battery was developed by Beijing-based startup Hina Battery Technologies, reports South China Morning Post.

The JAC EV is fitted with a 25 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery that can go as far as 250 kms on a single charge, Hina said in a statement.

“A surge in lithium carbonate prices last year made many battery manufacturers and downstream users face ever-rising cost pressures,” Hina said.

“Therefore, sodium-ion batteries offering better cost-performance, high safety as well as excellent cycle performance, have been widely expected as the most promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries.”

Sodium-ion batteries have lower density than their lithium-ion counterparts. These batteries have advantages such as low-temperature performance and charging speed.

Hina, founded in 2017, engages in the development and commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries.

Meanwhile, Chinese electric carmaker BYD is expanding operations overseas, setting a unit sales target for 2023 to overtake Elon Musk-run Tesla.

Operating in more than 40 nations, BYD plans to sell nearly two million EVs this year, including in Japan and countries in Southeast Asia and Europe, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

In December last year, BYD Auto remained the global market leader, shipping more than 5,37,000 EV units — an increase of 197 per cent (on-year).

The global electric vehicle (EV) charging revenue is likely to exceed $300 billion by 2027, up from $66 billion in 2023, a report said this week.

According to Juniper Research, the total number of plug-in vehicles will surpass 137 million globally by 2027, up from 49 million in 2023.

www.thestatesman.com

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world's first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.
www.thestatesman.com www.thestatesman.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Who powers the world’s EVs? 6 of the world’s 10 biggest EV battery makers are now Chinese with 60 per cent market share, led by CATL and BYD
Replies
0
Views
216
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s CATL Extends Lead as World’s Top EV Battery Maker, BYD overtakes South Korea’s LG Energy Solution for second spot
Replies
4
Views
480
xuxu1457
xuxu1457
beijingwalker
China controls 70% of global lithium production; that’s a worry for the world
Replies
4
Views
147
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
China’s BYD jumps to second spot in global EV battery ranking
Replies
0
Views
186
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
beijingwalker
China’s BYD tops EV sales, outpaces Tesla for 1st time
Replies
6
Views
344
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom