beijingwalker said: Chinese equipment in China-Russia military exercise in 60 seconds

I thought I saw a large bore wheeled tank or assault gun in the last few seconds. No idea if this is new...Kind of similar to the M1128 Stryker.Is it this one? PTL02?The PTL02 uses a 100mm smoothbore gun, Stryker uses a 105mm gun.