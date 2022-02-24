Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issues security alert to the Chinese citizens, suggesting showing Chinese flag on their cars

On February 24, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issued a notice, "please pay high attention to the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine". Since February 24, the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply, explosions have occurred in some cities, and military operations have been carried out. The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine reminded Chinese citizens and Chinese enterprises in Ukraine to take ensuring personal safety as the first priority and contact local powerful departments at the first time.