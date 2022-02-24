What's new

Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issues security alert to the Chinese citizens, suggesting showing Chinese flag on their cars

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issues security alert to the Chinese citizens, suggesting showing Chinese flag on their cars

On February 24, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine issued a notice, "please pay high attention to the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine". Since February 24, the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply, explosions have occurred in some cities, and military operations have been carried out. The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine reminded Chinese citizens and Chinese enterprises in Ukraine to take ensuring personal safety as the first priority and contact local powerful departments at the first time.

 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

The govt should have evacuated overseas Chinese from Ukraine long ago.
It is because the Chinese govt did not withdraw overseas Chinese that we all believed Putin.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

casual said:
Hope they are all safe. The Russian forces won't target Chinese. Russia knows where not to piss off China.
Shells have no eyes. They don't check the target's passport before landing.

During the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the Russians attacked Georgia, and 2022 is Ukraine.
Well, we need to thank Putin. At least this time, he waited until the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

MH.Yang said:
The govt should have evacuated overseas Chinese from Ukraine long ago.
It is because the Chinese govt did not withdraw overseas Chinese that we all believed Putin.
Many foreign sources made very accurate prediction that Russians would act right after Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Beast said:
Not to sound the alarm and spoil Putin great plan
We should not sacrifice the safety of overseas Chinese in Ukraine for Putin's plan, they are not Russians.

Well, there's no point in saying that now. The Chinese govt should evacuate the overseas Chinese quickly.
 
casual

casual

MH.Yang said:
Shells have no eyes. They don't check the target's passport before landing.

During the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the Russians attacked Georgia, and 2022 is Ukraine.
Well, we need to thank Putin. At least this time, he waited until the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Shells have no eyes but the person shooting do. Stick to the embassy and it should be safe.
 

