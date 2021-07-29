Chinese elements in Tokyo Olympics, Chinese gold mealist girls wear Chinese traditional style outfit cheered at home

beijingwalker
Chinese elements in Tokyo Olympics, Chinese gold mealist girls wear Chinese traditional style outfit to promote Chinese culture and fashion are cheered at home in China.
Gold medalist Zhu Xueying and silver medalist Liu Lingling impressed Chinese netizens by their outfits decorated with the Chinese traditional elements.
Chinese traditional Qipao style collars, dragon and phonex design tracksuits impressed netizens in China.蹦床队服都是中国元素，凤凰旗袍，寓意美好
观看了蹦床比赛的网友都被我们国家的蹦床队服惊艳，这次的队服设计也是真的很好看，并且寓意也非常好。
蹦床体操服用了非常火红的中国红，光泽感面料+blingbling的元素点缀，让中国红随着运动员的跳动在空中闪耀，明亮，象征着蓬勃的生命力。
