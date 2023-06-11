Chinese Electric Taxis TAKEOVER London!
The electric London taxi is an example of how automotive tradition not only survives but also becomes more exciting once it transforms. Proof that the new doesn’t always kill the culture of the past.
00:00 London City Black Cab
00:08 Electric Taxi Driving Experience London
00:40 London Historical Places
01:18 Peter Powell, London Taxi Driver
02:03 Swab Diesel Car for Electric
02:16 LEVC Production Site, Ansty
02:29 Austin FX4 Taxi
03:20 Lloyd Bonson, LEVC
03:50 LEVC TX Electric Taxi
04:50 Wheelchair Accessible Taxi London
05:58 Savoy Hotel London
07:57 Glued Aluminium Chassis
08:33 London Tour Guide