Under a tall signal tower, dozens of tents have been set up. They are "offices" of Chinese telecom company ZTE in Palu,

ZTE is the network equipment provider for the whole Sulawesi island.

ZTE project director Zhu Shunrong told Xinhua that so far ZTE had sent nine batches of emergency maintenance personnel, more than 70 people, as well as 17 generators and over 20 vehicles to Palu.