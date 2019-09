title: one-sentence summary of the intended propaganda



content: Somethings irrelevant based on subjective interpretations of a writer whose expertise is unclear. Of course there is no evidence to support the claim.



Content level: Lets try to compare Chinese MALE class UCAV with the tactical UAV which is the smallest operative class. The area faces the UAE and the GNA but that's not the point.



Content source: The boulevard paper affiliated to the Alibaba group.



The only evidence in the comments : A crashed male class Chinese UCAV system.



Troll contributions: "But but our hobby drones are used in the US".



Conclusion: We all love China very much. But they needs to raise their troll salaries because current level of knowledge is at primary level.

