Chinese drone maker EHang reportedly to launch electric aircraft with 400 km range - CnTechPost

Chinese drone maker EHang will launch an electric aircraft with a range that will exceed 400 kilometers, ten times that of its current flagship EHang 216, according to NetEase Tech EHang demonstrated the EHang 216 in the United States last January, a drone powered by 16 electric rotors capable of flying along a predetermined route at 128 kilometers per hour.The EHang 216 weighs about 272 kilograms and can carry 226 kilograms to 272 kilograms of cargo or passengers.If the 400-kilometer-range aircraft does launch, it will be far superior to the current model of Joby, the US air cab company.EHang was shorted by short-seller Wolfpack Research in February, sending its shares plummeting 62.7 percent to $46.30 in one day, and losing $4.1 billion in market value overnight.Prior to the short sale, EHang's stock price had soared from $14 to $124 from its Nasdaq listing last December to Feb. 15 this year, a cumulative gain of 750 percent.