Chinese drone company DJI plays a key role in Ukraine drone war

Russian forces deploy KAB-500S PGM in Syria - Armament Research Services (ARES) N.R. Jenzen-Jones with Yuri Lyamin Update 151011: The Russian Ministry of Defence has recently uploaded a video to their YouTube channel, showing a Sukhoi Su-34 employing a KAB-500S PGM over Syria. Update 151006: A recent image from Pravda shows Russian technicians with a Su-34 carrying the...

Because these fly rather high at about 800 meters, they cannot be shot by small arms fire. These are made of composite material and because of small size, cannot be detected by air defense radars. Also, because these are battery powered, these are too quite to be heard from the ground, and these don't have any heat signature so these cannot be targeted by MANPADS except Starstreak from Britain which uses SACLOS laser beam riding. These can give coordinates to stand off range GPS / GLONASS guided bombs such as KAB-500S dropped from bombers such as Su-34.