Chinese diplomat invites ‘anti-CPEC’ nations to visit Pakistan and ‘see the benefits’

ashok321












CPEC-involves-roads-among-other-infrastructure-projects.jpg


Sunday, December 10, 2017
Source Link: CLICK HERE


Srinagar: Top Chinese diplomat in Islamabad Yao Jing has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) neither carries any hidden agenda nor has it anything to hide.

Security situation in Pakistan has improved as compared to that it was 10 years ago,” Yao Jing said in an exclusive, media reports from Islamabad – the Pakistan’s capital city – said on Sunday.

He said the CPEC was a mutual project between Beijing and Islamabad that would benefit the people from south Asian region and the world.
7_img1101217184659.jpg

He affirmed the CPEC contained “inclusive and special packages and plans”.

To a question, the Chinese diplomat said, “a few individuals and countries issued controversial statements and expressed their concerns against the CPEC which was their right.”

Without naming the United States, India and other “anti-CPEC nations”, the envoy continued by saying, “I want to say from the core of my heart that neither anything exists in the CPEC to hide nor is there any hidden agenda in it.”

Yao said, “I invite all the countries having concerns against the CPEC to visit Pakistan, see the project, our close cooperation, sincerity in it and benefits for the people of this region to have a better understanding of the real motive behind the corridor.” That is how these countries could have better attitudes towards the CPEC , the envoy added.

Regarding the security situation in Pakistan, the Chinese envoy said, “Security is the basic condition for economic development.”

He said 10 years ago he worked at the Chinese mission in Islamabad and became well aware of the security situation then.

I have again returned to Islamabad as an ambassador and can see improvement in the security situation here,” Yao commented.

He appreciated the efforts made by the government and the armed forces of Pakistan to improve the security situation across the country.

Responding to a question, Yao said over 30,000 Chinese engineers and labourers were working on various projects in Pakistan.

“These Chinese citizens have not expressed any dissatisfaction over security situation,” he said. “The Chinese citizens are satisfied with the security arrangements in Pakistan,” Yao said.
 
Advaitagrata












Why are they not being invited to Sri Lanka ? :cheesy:

A few chinese was telling me how Hambantota was going to be the next Hong Kong :P

Spider001-Copy.jpg


spider-fly-2.jpg


SpiderFlyDuvall.jpg
 
Imad.Khan












Advaitagrata said:
Why are they not being invited to Sri Lanka ? :cheesy:

A few chinese was telling me how Hambantota was going to be the next Hong Kong :P

Spider001-Copy.jpg


spider-fly-2.jpg


SpiderFlyDuvall.jpg


Start a separate thread for Sri Lanka's Hambantota port. This statement is to bring rest to India's claim that CPEC has an anti-India agenda.
 
Imad.Khan












Advaitagrata said:
How does it bring to rest any of India's claims ? :cheesy:

It does not even being to address it.


He is asking people and nations that think that there is an ulterior agenda behind CPEC then they should come and visit. So if India's claim is that anything China and Pakistan do is anti-India then there is nothing that can be done about it.
 
Advaitagrata












Imad.Khan said:
He is asking people and nations that think that there is an ulterior agenda behind CPEC then they should come and visit. So if India's claim is that anything China and Pakistan do is anti-India then there is nothing that can be done about it.


LOL..... how many Indians would feel safe visiting pakistan ? much less investigate CPEC. Even Indian journalists get visa's to only visit one city.
 
Hareeb












LOL! Its just their mere propoganda to accomplish their regional goals. Well, I dont understand how could CPEC be an anti-US project, lol. For sure, US will lose her leverage over Chinese sea trade routes during a conflict or is it because they dont want Pakistani economy to get prosper.

Advaitagrata said:
LOL..... how many Indians would feel safe visiting pakistan ? much less investigate CPEC. Even Indian journalists get visa's to only visit one city.

Same like Pakistanis are issued visas of only one city and have to immediately report to police station of the area too. Indeed its a free tit fot tat "service" for Indians.
 
B












Advaitagrata said:
LOL..... how many Indians would feel safe visiting pakistan ? much less investigate CPEC. Even Indian journalists get visa's to only visit one city.


actually the problem is Pakistanis dont feel safe to issue multiple visas to indians we have several cases like indian terrorist kulbhushan and all.
 
Advaitagrata












Hareeb said:
LOL! Its just their mere propoganda to accomplish their regional goals. Well, I dont understand how could CPEC be an anti-US project, lol. For sure, US will lose her leverage over Chinese sea trade routes during a conflict or is it because they dont want Pakistani economy to get prosper.

Same like Pakistanis are issued visas of only one city and have to immediately report to police station of the area too. Indeed its a free tit fot tat "service" for Indians.


I am not complaining. I advocate the position of zero communication and contact until the terrorism stops.

I am only making a factual comment.

Kami leone said:
actually the problem is Pakistanis dont feel safe to issue multiple visas to indians we have several cases like indian terrorist kulbhushan and all.


No problem. I welcome it.
 
AZ1












Advaitagrata said:
LOL..... how many Indians would feel safe visiting pakistan ? much less investigate CPEC. Even Indian journalists get visa's to only visit one city.

why ur back is on fire? lol and remember your actor to whom you guys killed after he praised pakistan. Remember puri :D.
 
Hareeb












Advaitagrata said:
I am not complaining. I advocate the position of zero communication and contact until the terrorism stops.

I am only making a factual comment.

Yeah, right. India is a terrorist state. Stop your terrorism in Baluchistan and IOK.

Btw your QRF are slaughtered by Naxals on daily bases. Is that because of Pakistan? No! This is because you have illegally occupied other states and now you are facing the extreme results. There are 67 separatist movements currently running in India. Last year, India had 500+ bomb blasts even more than Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Thus, take your bs of terrorism somewhere else.
 
Advaitagrata












Hareeb said:
Yeah, right. India is a terrorist state. Stop your terrorism in Baluchistan and IOK.

Btw your QRF are slaughtered by Naxals on daily bases. Is that because of Pakistan? No! This is because you have illegally occupied other states and now you are facing the extreme results. There are 67 separatist movements currently running in India. Last year, India had 500+ bomb blasts even more than Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Thus, take your bs of terrorism somewhere else.


Yawn ..... go rant before someone who gives a damn.
 
mkiyani












they wont believe You China even if they join themselves.. only way is to quickly develop CPEC and start business.. They don't want to see China and also Pakistan become more stable, secured and developed...
 

