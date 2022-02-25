What's new

Chinese developer Shimao-guaranteed $174 million notes due March may not be redeemed - trustee

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,594
25
18,326
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.channelnewsasia.com

Chinese developer Shimao-guaranteed $174 million notes due March may not be redeemed - trustee

HONG KONG : Some 1.1 billion yuan ($174 million) of asset-back notes guaranteed by Shimao Group may not be redeemed on maturity next month, the trustee of the notes said in a filing, as the debt crisis for Chinese property developers rumbles on. Yunnan International Trust Co said in a...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com

HONG KONG : Some 1.1 billion yuan ($174 million) of asset-back notes guaranteed by Shimao Group may not be redeemed on maturity next month, the trustee of the notes said in a filing, as the debt crisis for Chinese property developers rumbles on.

Yunnan International Trust Co said in a filing dated Tuesday the assets underpinning the notes had generated less income than expected.

The trust company said it would hold a meeting with investors on March 2 to vote on an unspecified agenda for the notes due March 17.

Shimao did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven China's property sector into a liquidity crisis, with the struggles of Evergrande, the world's most indebted property firm, to repay its borrowings mirrored at several smaller rivals.

Shimao, which defaulted on a trust loan last month, has been scrambling to extend debt maturities including asset-backed securities and trust loans with creditors.

The Shanghai-based developer and its chairman have also been selling assets in China and overseas to raise funds.

Moody's downgraded Shimao's corporate family rating (CFR) again on Wednesday to Caa1 from B2, citing the firm's heightened liquidity risks over the next 6-12 months given its slower-than-expected fundraising progress to address its large upcoming debt maturities.

Moody's also changed Shimao's outlook to negative from ratings under review.

Last week, Shimao sought to extend payments of a 6 billion yuan trust loan by two years, and some creditors said they were not happy with the proposal that did not offer any credit enhancement.

Shimao did not pay the 1.3 billion yuan in the trust loan that was due last Thursday, local media Cailianshe reported on Tuesday, and no agreement with creditors have been reached yet.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Shimao Group’s Shanghai unit defaults on US$101m project loan in latest blow to China’s embattled property market
Replies
0
Views
233
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
aziqbal
  • Locked
Chinese developer Shimao plans fire sale after downgrade and missed payment
Replies
0
Views
166
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
China housing market slumps again as another developer runs into trouble
Replies
1
Views
399
SaadH
S
Hamartia Antidote
Evergrande’s Total Liabilities Swell to Over $300 Billion
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
Sudarshan
Evergrande has defaulted for the 1st time
Replies
5
Views
494
SuperStar20
SuperStar20

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom