Chinese-developed Self Powered Soft Robot Operates in 10,900-meter Deep Sea

A self-powered soft robot developed by Chinese researchers has autonomously operated for the first time at a depth of 10,900 meters in the Mariana Trench, marking an achievement that will help improve the level of intelligence of deep-sea equipment and significantly reduce the cost of exploring and operating in the deep sea.

 
