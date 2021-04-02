Chinese Demographic Signals Bode Ill for Future Development

KurtisBrian said: Europe seem to have figured of a Covid way around this. Click to expand...

Very cynical. Seriously though it is lazy way out bringing in cheap labour. That might have been only option until recently but with advent of technology particularly AI the future belongs to quality NOT numbers.If you prevent migration you push industry to innovate. I give you one simple example I have observed over my lifetime. By 1990s almost all the major petrol stations had a attached auto car cleaning centre which wewre entirely auto. I am sure you have them in Canadad. Today at least 50% are closed. Instead at every empty piece of ground you got bunch of young migrants [mostly illegal] washing your car for £3. This price is so low that even the auto places could not compete. This is not what we want.Even if China lost 30% of it's population it would still have nearly billion people which is three times greater than USA and could easily support a huge army. But as I said hi-tech wars means you need less men. 10,000 Zulus got taken down by 100 British with self loading rifles. Today technoloy offers even greater returns.China now or in future is not going face a problem with keeping a army. Hell if they are god help rest of the world whose countries typically are below 100 or maybe 300 max out.